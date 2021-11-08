ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings announced today the launch of BizLink Orange, an innovative new online platform to quickly connect entrepreneurs to business assistance organizations throughout Central Florida. The new website will provide a single online location that connects entrepreneurs and small business owners to free business coaches, research materials, a regional business event calendar, and a variety of business-building services across the six county region of Central Florida. Set to launch on November 8th, BizLink Orange utilizes the proprietary SourceLink software which is already in use in many communities throughout the U.S. as an online connection tool for businesses to navigate entrepreneurial resources with a region.
The National Entrepreneur Center is managing the implementation of BizLink Orange, which has already attracted more than 50 participating organizations for the initial launch. The site provides easy connections to a variety of "how-to" guides, a regional events calendar, Resource Partners that provide FREE one-on-one business coaching to entrepreneurs and small business owners. "Orange County is home to the most innovative and hard-working business owners in the world," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. "Orange County is a founding sponsor of the National Entrepreneur Center and this tool provides the next logical step for connecting business owners throughout Central Florida to the resources that will support their growth, which benefits our entire region."
"Entrepreneurs have different needs at different times." said Jerry Ross, President of the National Entrepreneur Center. "Our community has been at the forefront of building dynamic resources that support our business community at every stage of growth. BizLink Orange expands our existing collaborative model exponentially while providing quick and easy access to business services for anyone with an internet connection!"
BizLink Orange is funded by Orange County Government and implemented by the National Entrepreneur Center. The online platform is free to the public to access and free for non-profit resource partners to join. For more information, visit http://www.BizLinkOrange.com.
About the National Entrepreneur Center--
The National Entrepreneur Center is a public-private partnership funded by the Central Florida Community. Founded in 2003, the center provides a shared facility that is home to over a dozen entrepreneur support organizations dedicated to the development, growth, and success of small businesses. The resident Resource Partners of the National Entrepreneur Center coach and train thousands of small businesses each year. For further information visit NationalEC.org
About SourceLink--
SourceLink provides research and development assistance to help communities strengthen their entrepreneurial ecosystems. As the nation's premier online resource for powering entrepreneurs, SourceLink has successfully engaged with more than 100 communities, and connected over 4,700 resource providers nationwide. Affiliated networks include Baltimore SourceLink, Colmena66 in Puerto Rico, IASourceLink in Iowa, KCSourceLink in Kansas City and more.
