New additions to the campus include an outdoor performance venue, a student lounge, a central lawn, a grand staircase, meal service containers and a coffee shop.
SANTA ANA, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) continues its 35th anniversary celebration with the announcement of Students First: A Capital Campaign, which is aimed to develop a welcoming new student commons with enhanced outdoor areas within the school's sprawling urban campus. With the support of many generous donors, OCSA plans to break ground in the summer of 2022.
OCSA's campus does not currently have a flexible, central outdoor space that can comfortably accommodate a wide range of activities. As the school continues to provide an unparalleled arts and academic education for thousands of students, upgraded facilities will give them a place to gather, relax, study, collaborate, perform, exercise and share meals with one another.
The campaign was announced by OCSA president and CEO Teren Shaffer on Saturday, April 23 at the school's Gala 2022, "Night of a Million Dreams." During the announcement, nationally acclaimed philanthropist and OCSA Emeritus Board member Julia Argyros, along with her daughter and OCSA Foundation Board member Lisa Argyros and her grandson and OCSA alumnus Ryan Mitchell, stunned the room with an immensely generous $2 million gift toward the $5 million needed to complete the capital campaign project. In recognition of this extraordinary contribution from the Argyros family, OCSA's new student space will be named The Lisa Argyros Commons.
"We are excited to support Orange County School of the Arts' Students First campaign. Our family has been a major supporter of the school for many years, and it has been absolutely thrilling to be part of its incredible journey. We are so impressed with OCSA's commitment to excellence in both the arts and academics, and we are delighted to be able to help provide the best environment possible for these amazing students," said Lisa Argyros.
A typical OCSA student is on campus for at least nine hours per day. Students First: A Capital Campaign will transform the school's outdoor spaces and remove the limitations of the campus layout. New additions and upgrades will include:
- A welcoming, tree-lined campus entrance
- A central landscaped lawn
- A flexible outdoor performance and event space
- A variety of benches for comfortable seating
- Decorative fencing and a gate to surround the entrance and park space
- A grand exterior staircase from the lawn to the upper-level OCSA café terrace
- An enclosed student study lounge
- Three contemporary coffee and snack bar locations
- A space designed for student activities on OCSA's famed 10th Street
- Several wall and street murals to artistically enhance school facilities
- An improved senior parking lot
The purpose of this common area is to create an environment that will encourage out-of-classroom experiences and meet the educational, recreational and social needs of OCSA's diverse campus community.
"Our students receive a one-of-a-kind educational experience during their time at OCSA. I feel it is important that we not only provide them with the best arts and academic programs possible, but also an incredible environment where they can thrive comfortably and continue to succeed. Our students deserve that," said Shaffer.
Since launching this campaign, with the help of many generous donors, OCSA has already raised nearly $3 million toward completing the project.
OCSA is grateful to the following contributors for their support of Students First: A Capital Campaign:
About Orange County School of the Arts
The nationally recognized Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) provides an unparalleled arts and academic education in a creative, challenging and nurturing environment to a diverse student body passionate about the arts, preparing them to reach their highest potential. Founded in 1987 by visionary educator Ralph Opacic, Ed.D. and currently led by president and CEO Teren Shaffer, OCSA serves approximately 2,300 gifted students in grades seven through 12 from more than 100 cities throughout California. In addition to a college-preparatory academic program, OCSA offers pre-professional arts training in 16 conservatories within the schools of applied arts, dance, fine & media arts, music and theatre. The nonprofit public charter school relies solely on private donations, totaling $13 million annually, to fund the pre-professional arts training programs. For additional information, visit http://www.ocsarts.net.
