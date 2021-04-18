PORTLAND, Ore., April 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alibi Cannabis (https://alibicannabis.com), an Oregon Tier 2 craft cannabis farm, has acquired the exclusive 1 of 1 Genesis NFT (non-fungible token) from Cryptop0p in collaboration with Cannacity® LLC. This sexy NFT, Mariposa Takes Flight, sold on OpenSea at auction, and is the first in an animated series of anticipated drops celebrating empowered, fierce females set to synth/hip-hop/orchestral driving music.
Mariposa Takes Flight will be displayed online on Alibi's website, in their social media, and a still from the piece will also be featured in select printed material and merch. "We are really excited to support artists and share this creation with our community. The NFT space is so full of wonder, and as a woman-owned company, we celebrate this unique connection between creativity and cannabis" says Alibi Cannabis CEO and Cofounder Marianne Cursetjee.
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a type of digital asset where ownership is recorded on blockchain. Each NFT is unique and can be viewed as a collectible that cannot be duplicated, making them singular and potentially valuable. "This NFT may be a valuable investment, but more importantly supports female-empowered art" says Cursetjee.
"The curated collection of artists and art we've put together highlights the intersection of feminine beauty and cannabis, and we're so excited to not only have worked with Alibi on marketing but to have been found by Cryptop0p. We especially take care to make sure the smoke in the pieces are practically their own character. Seeing our work animated and set to music has been totally magical." says Cannacity's CEO Lisa Lindo.
Mariposa Takes Flight is displayed on OpenSea and also on Alibi's website.
ABOUT ALIBI CANNABIS
Founded in 2017, Alibi Cannabis has focused on growing top quality, hand crafted cannabis flower for the licensed Oregon market. Their signature strains include Rainbow Crush, London Pound Cake, and Grape Octane. With a distribution network across the state, Alibi Cannabis is available in licensed retailers throughout Oregon.
ABOUT CANNACITY
Cannacity is a high-fashion hemp streetwear brand founded in 2019.
