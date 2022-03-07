LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veteran producer/director Steve Ecclesine's (Chasing Happiness: Jonas Brothers (Amazon), Sliders (Universal/Fox TV) latest film-the original documentary feature Have You Heard about Greg? (HYHAG), a heartfelt portrayal of Greg O'Brien, an award-winning journalist who was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's at the age of 59 after a traumatic brain injury-has been set for release in select theatres nationwide including Los Angeles and New York on May 6, 2022.
Greg O'Brien is an old-salt-of-the-earth investigative reporter who's written for many national and regional publications, including AP, Time, The Washington Post. He penned the international award-winning best seller, On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer's, which inspired the documentary Have You Heard About Greg, A Journey through Alzheimer's with Faith, Hope and Humor that connects the audience to a diagnosis that is all too often silenced.
There are over 6 million people living in the US who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's/Dementia. The goals of the film are to get people talking about a far more impactful and much more damaging quiet pandemic that threatens to destroy the US health care system along with millions of lives by 2050. This threat is real.
The idea for this remarkably candid documentary happened at a 50-year high school reunion when a childhood friend asked Ecclesine, "Have you heard about Greg?" Turns out both of their mothers had died of Alzheimer's and after reconnecting at a caregivers' conference in Scottsdale, Arizona where Greg was the keynote speaker, Ecclesine realized he wanted to tell this powerful story about a real-life hero on a real-life hero's journey and attempt to put a human face on this most dreaded disease.
Thirteen years since his diagnosis, Greg's tenacity as an investigative reporter has taught him to live with the disease, not to die from it. He is still thriving because he decided early on to share his story with faith, hope and humor. Surrounded by his family, Greg introduces us to many dedicated experts he has befriended on his journey and together, they challenge the audience to push aside the stigma of Alzheimer's and get the conversation started with the family members, friends and caregivers who are all impacted.
Best-selling author Lisa Genova offers her insight throughout the film as a neurologist/ writer and her book "Still Alice" was made into an Academy Award® winning feature film. Chapter 13 of her most recent release--Remember! Is dedicated to Greg O'Brien. Rudy Tanzi, PhD, Professor Neurology, Founder of the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, offers actionable steps that can help patients delay the onset of Alzheimer's.
"This film truly underscores the crucial sense of urgency needed to address this devastating disease and the importance of clinical trials," said O'Brien. "I'm grateful to have this platform to share my story and help others cope with some of the things I face all the time along with my family."
The film will begin rolling out May 6 in select theaters nationwide via veteran film distributor Scott Kennedy's Falling Forward Films, Inc. An updated list of playdate theaters can be found on the film's website. Brad Ball serves as executive producer. Greg O'Brien, Tim Lowry and Andrew Towe serve as Co-Producers. Tim Lowry edited and Andrew Towe was the director of photography. The film was written and narrated by Greg O'Brien and directed and produced by Steve Ecclesine p.g.a.
