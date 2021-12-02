LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beani.TV, a children's TV brand founded by the former head of Disney TV and TV Animation, Dean Valentine and Rotem Gindi, Founder and CEO of Vidstart have reached an agreement with a new content creator Savannah Kids to kickstart their original production works.
"Beani was founded to create a safe and fun communal space for kids and their families. As we set out on this journey, we couldn't be more thrilled to begin working on original content that exemplifies our core values and commitment to create extraordinary experiences for kids."- said Beani founder and CEO Dean Valentine.
About Beani
Beani is a free, ad-supported streaming platform designed to create fun and safe video content for kids and their parents. From entertaining songs to learning lessons - Beani unites content to enhance the feeling of connection. Whether original or curated, all our videos are carefully selected by the Beani team, not impersonal algorithms. Bean's content selection includes top tier content from prominent animation studios like Mattel (Barbie ,Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels, Pingu and more.), alongside quality content from creators (Family Fun Pack, Scratch Garden, Little Big Toys, Savannah Kids and more) and original content production planned for the near future. Beani is currently available on Roku and on our website (Beani.tv) with an upcoming launch on Vizio and Samsung TV. Beani`s original content kickoff is another important milestone for the platform in pursuit of fulfilling its mission create content that inspires kids around the world.
