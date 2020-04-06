ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia will host an industry discussion on the Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Executive Order, a federal initiative to protect critical infrastructure from GPS/GNSS jamming and spoofing threats, and other disruptions to critical PNT services. These threats can deny access to, or compromise, essential PNT data that critical infrastructure needs to operate.
This initiative, titled Executive Order on Strengthening National Resilience through Responsible Use of Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Services, includes the following critical infrastructure: defense, homeland security, transportation, power grids, communications/mobile, precision agriculture, weather forecasting and emergency response.
Key actions include assessing jamming, spoofing and other PNT disruption risks across these critical infrastructure programs, developing customized PNT profiles to address risks, and deploying Resilient PNT technology to increase resilience.
This informal Orolia PNT Coffee Talk™ event will be held online and is open to those interested in learning more and discussing this national priority from the industry and government perspectives.
What:
PNT Coffee Talk- The Executive Order on PNT
When:
May 7, 2020 at 2 pm Eastern Time
Where:
About GPS Jamming and Spoofing
GPS Jamming disrupts or denies access to GPS/GNSS signals and the critical PNT data that they transmit. When those signals and data are manipulated, that is Spoofing, and it is often more dangerous. During spoofing attacks, the target does not even know that they are under attack, so they continue to rely on compromised data and signals.
These global threats are increasing and becoming more sophisticated, with many documented attacks reported worldwide. Learn more in Orolia's Jamming and Spoofing Resource Center.
About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com
