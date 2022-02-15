MURET, France, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ORPALIS Imaging is pleased to announce the new major version of PaperScan Scanning Software.
General improvements
Available for the commercial editions, the list of new functionalities and improvements include:
- PaperScan 32- and 64-bit versions
- UI updates and choice of interface
- New profile options to import and export profiles
- Session autosave
- Additional output formats and PDF/A types
PaperScan Professional Edition version 4
The new version of the PaperScan Professional edition benefits from new enterprise features to ease document management processes.
SharePoint support
PaperScan can use conventional username and password to authenticate to the SharePoint On-Premises server or use Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) to provide single sign-on access.
The software can also use username and password or Modern Authentication (OAuth2) to authenticate to SharePoint Online (Office365) servers.
Barcode reading
PaperScan v4 now supports 1D (18 linear symbologies) and 2D (QR code, DataMatrix, PDF417, Aztec Code) barcode reading features.
Barcodes can be read to provide a part of the name for the output file or to split the set of documents (TIF, JPEG, PDF, and many other formats) into groups of files according to their value.
Dramatically enhanced OCR engine
Version 4 uses the recently updated GdPicture.NET OCR engine and offers the capability to simultaneously OCR images in multiple languages. English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish are the default languages. Users can add additional languages from a total selection of 130 languages.
About ORPALIS
ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing, and large-scale document flow management for professionals and individuals.
In 2021, ORPALIS acquired the UK-based company Aquaforest, experts in searchable PDFs and document automation.
Media Contact
Elodie Tellier, ORPALIS Imaging, 33 6 59 49 60 76, e.tellier@orpalis.com
SOURCE ORPALIS Imaging