- New ICR engine
ORPALIS Imaging Technologies introduces its first ICR engine, improving its machine vision capabilities. This first version is dedicated to handwritten numerics located in boxes, and future versions will support more contexts.
- The ORPALIS OCR engine
The OCR engine found in ORPALIS' flagship products like its SDKs GdPicture.NET, DocuVieware, and PassportPDF API comprises different continuously improved layers using heuristics, machine learning, and applied mathematic-based methods.
The OCR engine is continuously improved and produces faster results with better quality. It is starting to implement outcomes of extensive fundamental research carried by the R&D team for the past ten years. Research work includes thresholding, pattern recognition, layout analysis, and image quality enhancement.
Deep learning-based features help to increase the speed and accuracy of the engine and bring new capabilities such as ICR.
- Data extraction
Data extraction is probably the most critical challenge for businesses.
OCR, and especially AI-powered OCR, allows automated data extraction, especially important for business documents like invoices, purchase orders, packing lists, receipts, and any kind of structured and semi-structured documents. The ORPALIS document recognition engine has been optimized to process business documents better and facilitate data extraction automatization.
By focusing its research on business document processing, ICR, and poor-quality document analysis and processing, the company is gaining competencies, expanding workforces, and being recognized as one of the most important OCR providers globally.
About ORPALIS
ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing, and large-scale document flow management for professionals and individuals.
In 2021, ORPALIS acquires the UK-based company Aquaforest, experts in searchable PDFs and document automation.
Media Contact
Elodie Tellier, ORPALIS, 33 6 59 49 60 76, econtact@orpalis.com
