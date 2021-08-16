DULUTH, Ga., August 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We're incredibly excited to partner with Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians," said James. "The Gladiators are dedicated to the care of our players, and we know our athletes will be in expert hands."
The Atlanta Gladiators Hockey Club home games will now be played on the "Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Ice at Gas South Arena".
Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians is a leading orthopedic and sports medicine practice, serving patients throughout the greater Atlanta metropolitan area and the southeastern United States. The Atlanta Gladiators are a professional minor league, ice hockey team based in Duluth, Georgia, that play in the South Division of the ECHL's Eastern Conference. As the new expert medical providers, Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians will offer the Atlanta Gladiators cutting-edge treatment for sports-related injuries and conditions, as well as minimally invasive options for any complex neck and spine conditions.
Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians is proud to be a leader in sports medicine and sports-related injuries of athletes of all ages and skill level. Their double and triple board-certified team of physicians takes care of professional, collegiate and high school athletes as well as recreational players with shoulder, elbow, hip, knee and/or ankle injuries. In addition, they are at the cutting-edge of non-surgical measures, such as biologics to get players to their pre-injury level of function as quickly as possible. Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians has long been a leader in using innovative techniques to deliver the most advanced care to patients to improve their experience and outcomes.
"The health and wellness of our Atlanta Gladiator players is of the utmost importance, we will support them with the highest quality of care with our extensive experience in sports medicine," says Dr. Phillip Langer - Medical Director of Orthopedic Sports Medicine at Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians
More about Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians:
Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians has multiple locations in the Atlanta area, throughout Georgia and the United States. This practice is nationally recognized in orthopedic sports medicine and interventional spine treatment, providing exceptional and personalized care to all patients. They utilize advanced, minimally invasive treatments for complex neck, spine problems and sports injuries. Their lower patient-to-provider ratio, experienced physicians, state-of-the-art facilities and equipment set them apart from other spine, sports medicine and orthopedic practices.
For more information about the services provided by Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians, please call their office at 678-752-7246, or visit their website at http://www.orthosportandspine.com.
For more information, the 2021-2022 game schedule, and to purchase single game, mini-plans, group and season tickets, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, Linked In, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and the AHL's Belleville Senators.
