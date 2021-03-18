TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Practice Catapult LLC (Practice Catapult) announced OrthoConnect®, the newest component of their OrthoCatapult® platform. OrthoConnect provides orthodontists a specialized, HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based application to manage and execute virtual patient appointments, review orthodontic treatment plans, and ultimately, help more patients say "Yes" to orthodontic treatment. OrthoConnect is currently the orthodontic industry's only HIPAA-compliant A-to-Z solution for virtual new patient consultations and existing patient virtual checkups using any mobile internet browser.
OrthoConnect joins OrthoCatapult's unique offerings specifically designed for the orthodontic industry, which already includes tools for patient communication and follow-up, payments and billing, patient education and more. Additionally, no app or download is required by the patient to use OrthoCatapult's services with their orthodontic provider, making the system user-friendly for patients with varying levels of tech experience. "Until now, orthodontists were forced to piecemeal together several different applications to try to create a comprehensive digital experience for consumers and patients, resulting in a disjointed experience that is also unnecessarily expensive." said Chris Criner, Vice President, Practice Catapult. "With the addition of OrthoConnect to the OrthoCatapult platform, orthodontists now have a true A-to-Z seamless solution that is unmatched in capabilities, performance, value, and ease of use for patients and practices. "Working with OrthoCatapult's existing suite of tools, including OrthoAccept™, OrthoMessenger®, OrthoGallery® and OrthoAnalytics®, OrthoConnect's virtual new patient consultation process gives orthodontists an intuitive and secure method to capture patient photos and treatment preferences, seamlessly present up to three treatment plans, and allows families the flexibility of creating a customized payment plan using the OrthoAccept payment plan calculator's down payment and monthly payment sliders. For existing patients, OrthoConnect replaces unnecessary in-office appointments with virtual checkups including three unique pathways for progress, discomfort, and retainer checkups. Orthodontists can see a preview of OrthoConnect in action at: https://orthocatapult.com/orthoconnect/. For a more complete breakdown of what is included in the OrthoCatapult system and learn how to get an orthodontic office equipped, please visit https://orthocatapult.com. For the latest news and updates, be sure to follow OrthoCatapult on all social channels at @orthocatapult.
About Practice Catapult LLC:
Practice Catapult's ultimate mission is to help orthodontists improve the lives of their communities while simultaneously growing their business. Guided by that goal and the belief that no individual should hide their smile from the world, the Practice Catapult team worked with professionals in all areas of the orthodontic industry to develop OrthoCatapult, the ultimate case presentation system for orthodontists. For more information on OrthoCatapult and its suite of tools, visit https://orthocatapult.com/.
