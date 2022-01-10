SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Urban One announced Oscar and Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R. will open this year's URBAN ONE HONORS with an explosive performance. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the two-hour telecast premieres Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT on TV One and Cleo TV, a division of Urban One.
H.E.R joins the previously announced lineup of performances by Inspiration honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant with a special set by D-Nice. Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell are tapped to present. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lifetime Achievement; Timbaland, Music Innovation; Gamble and Huff, Living Legends; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Inspiration Impact; and Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson, Entertainment Icon round out the superstar group of honorees for the annual showcase. Wireless provider T-Mobile, America's 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, serves as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration.
"At T-Mobile, we champion diversity by supporting Black innovators and elevating Black history year-round," said Clint Odom, T-Mobile VP of Strategic Alliances and External Affairs. "We're thrilled to celebrate Dr. King with Urban One Honors by honoring the music, the magic and the soundtrack of Black America."
TV & Radio Personality Eva Marcille will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show's honorees, performers and presenters.
URBAN ONE HONORS is presented by TV One and Radio One's Washington D.C. market's cluster of radio stations: Majic 102.3 and 92.7, WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, WOL 1450, Spirit 1340, and The Team 980 and 95.9. The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.
URBAN ONE HONORS is Executive Produced by Eric Tomosunas and Robert A. Boyd, II of Swirl Films. Marilyn Gill is the show's Executive Producer. Kim Burse serves as Musical Director. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.
