OSLO, Norway, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otello Corporation today reported financial results for the second half, which ended December 31, 2021. Please find the second half report (2H21.pdf) attached.
Petter Lade, CFO
Phone: +47 91143878
E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/otello-corporation-asa/r/otello-corporation-announces-second-half-results,c3508451
The following files are available for download:
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otello-corporation-announces-second-half-results-301484549.html
SOURCE Otello Corporation ASA