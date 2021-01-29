NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vibrant. Optimistic. Flirtatious. "Wake Up With You" by Bruno Martini, Becky Hill, Magnificence is the sound of 'now.' The song is the second single from Martini's forthcoming full-length studio album, Original (Universal Music), and "Wake Up With You" is out now.
Shimmery, flirtatious and light, "Wake Up With You" is a buoyant pop song with an electronic dance music (EDM) kick. Radio-ready, timely, and oh-so-catchy, Bruno Martini's "Wake Up With You" is an elevating 'earworm' with an uplifting vibe and excellent songwriting. The chorus is massive and Becky Hill's voice elicits smiles when she sings, "I don't wanna run through the night / 'cause I only wanna wake up with you."
With a compelling topline that sticks after the first spin, "Wake Up With You" is a must-add song in playlists, whether for long car-rides or dancing with abandon in one's living room. Here's a song that encapsulates pure joy.
Said Bruno Martini about "Wake Up With You," "The writing process started here in São Paulo. Magnificence are renowned DJs and have a revolutionary sound. I showed them this new song of mine, written with my longtime friends, Mayra and Elias Inácio, and they loved it and wanted to be a part of it. Through Universal Music, I sent the song to Becky Hill…she really liked it and added new phrases to the lyrics. Becky's got pretty amazing vocals. Through music we've been able to form a very cool relationship. I was very happy with the final result."
About Bruno Martini
Hailing from São Paulo, Brazil, Bruno Martini is a certified Platinum pop and electronic dance music (EDM) DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Martini is a member of the rarefied club of artists who have achieved the milestones of 1B Spotify plays, 5.5M monthly Spotify listeners and more than 500M YouTube views. Martini's track, "Savages," was a collaboration with global DJ/producers, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, a hit during the summer of 2019. As a seasoned producer firmly with his hand on the pulse of today's youth, Martini has a become a go-to remixer for other multi-Platinum DJ/producers, as evidenced by official remixes including Zedd's "The Middle." With several international chart-topping hits to his name, Bruno Martini continues to cement his position as one of the most innovative talents in today's global pop and electronic music scenes. His debut record, "Hear Me Now" with Alok surpassed 500M streams, shattering every previous record set by a Brazilian artist. His later singles, "Never Let Me Go," "Living On The Outside," "Sun Goes Down" and "Road" all rapidly clocked millions-of-streams worldwide and they've achieved Gold and Platinum status.
As a live DJ, Martini has performed on the mainstages of every major music festival throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada, the Netherlands, Chile, Norway, Malta, Belgium, Paraguay and throughout his home country of Brazil. His infectious onstage charisma is representative of his enthusiastic real-life persona. Martini recently took time-off from his hectic tour schedule to hunker down in the recording studio with Timbaland to collaborate on a series of tracks for his debut international full-length artist album, Original (Universal Music), for release in 2021. The first single from Original was "Bend The Knee" with Iza and Timbaland. The second single from Original is Bruno Martini's collaboration with Becky Hill and Magnificence, "Wake Up With You."
Stream Bruno Martini, Becky Hill, Magnificence, "Wake Up With You" here: https://umusicbrazil.lnk.to/WakeUpWithYou
