Eclectic. Rich. Unique. Bruno Martini is one of the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) artists/DJ/producers in Brazil, one making waves far beyond that country and into international acclaim. The new full-length studio album from Bruno Martini, Original (Universal Music) is out now.
Totaling 17 meticulously crafted songs and tracks, Original is as sonically rich as its roster is star-studded. With collaborations from Timbaland, Iza, Becky Hill, Luisa Sonza, Mayra and Carol Biazin, Original stands on its own merits. For a debut album, Bruno Martini's Original is acoustically and artistically strong. The first single off Original was "Bend The Knee" with Iza and Timbaland. The single was extremely well received, having achieved U.S. radio airplay, including on iHeartRadio, Dash Radio, KLUC-FM Radio Las Vegas and other radio stations, as well as glowing features and reviews in the EDM/pop music media. ("Bend The Knee" went Gold in Brazil not long after its release.) The album's second single, "Wake Up With You" featuring Becky Hill and with Magnificence did equally as well, and music-lovers' appetites were whet with the name they've come to associate with high-quality dance music: Bruno Martini.
Bruno Martini – Original - tracklist
1. Original (ft. Iza & Timbaland)
2. Wake Up With You (ft. Becky Hill & Magnificence)
3. Lost in Time (ft. Zeeba)
4. Ain't Worried (ft. Luiza Sonza & Diarra Sylla)
5. Riot (ft. Timbaland & Mayra)
6. Bend The Knee (ft. Iza & Timbaland)
7. Say O (ft. Jorge Blanco)
8. Twilight (ft. Luiza Sonza)
9. Peace Of Mind (ft. Zeeba)
10. Backroom Door (ft. Johnny Franco)
11. Stay (ft. Carol Biazin)
12. Miss Summertime (ft. AGUIDA)
13. Blurry Vision (ft. Nil Cazale)
14. Dangerous (ft. AGUIDA)
15. Albatross (ft. Mayra)
16. Skin (ft. Timbaland, Mayra & Johnny Franco)
17. Bad Conversation (ft. Mayra)
About Bruno Martini
Hailing from São Paulo, Brazil, Bruno Martini is a certified Platinum pop and electronic dance music (EDM) DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Martini is a member of the rarefied club of artists who have achieved the milestones of 1B Spotify plays, 5.5M monthly Spotify listeners and more than 500M YouTube views. Martini's track, "Savages," was a collaboration with global DJ/producers, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, a hit during the summer of 2019. As a seasoned producer firmly with his hand on the pulse of today's youth, Martini has a become a go-to remixer for other multi-Platinum DJ/producers, as evidenced by official remixes including Zedd's "The Middle." With several international chart-topping hits to his name, Bruno Martini continues to cement his position as one of the most innovative talents in today's global pop and electronic music scenes. His debut record, "Hear Me Now" with Alok surpassed 500M streams, shattering every previous record set by a Brazilian artist. His later singles, "Never Let Me Go," "Living On The Outside," "Sun Goes Down" and "Road" all rapidly clocked millions-of-streams worldwide and they've achieved Gold and Platinum status. As a live DJ, Martini has performed on the mainstages of every major music festival throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada, the Netherlands, Chile, Norway, Malta, Belgium, Paraguay and throughout his home country of Brazil. His infectious onstage charisma is representative of his enthusiastic real-life persona. Martini recently took time-off from his hectic tour schedule to hunker down in the recording studio with Timbaland to collaborate on a series of tracks for his debut international full-length artist album, Original (Universal Music), released on March 12th, 2021. The first single from Original was "Bend The Knee" with Iza and Timbaland; that song went Gold in Brazil shortly after its release and was well received at U.S. radio and in the U.S. music media. The second single from Original was Bruno Martini's collaboration with Becky Hill and Magnificence, "Wake Up With You," which was equally successful in the U.S., including being added to an enormous amount of individual Spotify playlists. The future of Bruno Martini is bright.
