Groovy. Inviting. Danceable. Bruno Martini releases his new song, "Ghost" (Universal Music), written in partnership with singer/songwriter Mayra Arduini. The new song from Martini talks about a relationship that can haunt after a breakup. The song comes with a video full of suspense, in which Bruno Martini performs with the actress Paolla Di Mônica. The video was recorded at Palácio dos Cedros, on the south side of São Paulo, Brazil, where there are mansions dating from 1923 that combine classical, Renaissance and Baroque styles. The video is directed by Seven Zee, who directed Martini's other recent music videos, "Ain't Worried," "Wake Up With You" and "Skin." Bruno Martini's "Ghost" (Universal Music) is out now.
With an upbeat, radio-friendly production, "Ghost" is a summertime dance/pop song that feels ebullient, regardless of its melancholy lyrics. A master of the dancefloor as a popular electronic dance music (EDM) DJ and music producer, Bruno Martini's exquisite skills on the dancefloor shine through. With an alluring vocal melody and deft song construction, "Ghost" sounds as at-home on the top Spotify playlists as it does pumped from passing cars with the windows rolled down.
Said Bruno Martini, "'Ghost' is a song that talks about the end of a relationship and that the person continues present in your life. I was very happy to work with Paolla Di Mônica. She is also a dancer and we brought some elements of dance, of suspense atmosphere and a ghost figure, which is the end of a relationship. Our proposal was to tell this story in a more metaphorical way."
Hailing from São Paulo, Brazil, Bruno Martini is a certified Platinum pop and electronic dance music (EDM) DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Martini is a member of the rarefied club of artists who have achieved the milestones of 1B Spotify plays, 5.5M monthly Spotify listeners and more than 500M YouTube views. Martini's track, "Savages," was a collaboration with global DJ/producers, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, a hit during the summer of 2019. As a seasoned producer firmly with his hand on the pulse of today's youth, Martini has a become a go-to remixer for other multi-Platinum DJ/producers, as evidenced by official remixes including Zedd's "The Middle." With several international chart-topping hits to his name, Bruno Martini continues to cement his position as one of the most innovative talents in today's global pop and electronic music scenes. His debut record, "Hear Me Now" with Alok surpassed 500M streams, shattering every previous record set by a Brazilian artist. His later singles, "Never Let Me Go," "Living On The Outside," "Sun Goes Down" and "Road" all rapidly clocked millions-of-streams worldwide and they've achieved Gold and Platinum status. As a live DJ, Martini has performed on the mainstages of every major music festival throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada, the Netherlands, Chile, Norway, Malta, Belgium, Paraguay and throughout his home country of Brazil. His infectious onstage charisma is representative of his enthusiastic real-life persona. Martini recently took time-off from his hectic tour schedule to hunker down in the recording studio with Timbaland to collaborate on a series of tracks for his debut international full-length artist album, Original (Universal Music), released on March 12th, 2021. The first single from Original was "Bend The Knee" with Iza and Timbaland; that song went Gold in Brazil shortly after its release and was well received at U.S. radio and in the U.S. music media. The second single from Original was Bruno Martini's collaboration with Becky Hill and Magnificence, "Wake Up With You," which was equally successful in the U.S., including being added to an enormous amount of individual Spotify playlists. The future for Bruno Martini is bright.
