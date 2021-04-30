SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stream Cat Club's "Moves Like That" - http://www.catclubmusic.com/links.html
Bright. Energetic. Inescapable. Electronic dance music (EDM) DJ/production duo, Cat Club, creates music to make a body groove, and their latest single does just that. Cat Club's "Moves Like That" (Cat Club Records) is out now.
With a bold, distorted synth intro, "Moves Like That" roars in and never lets up. Its 4/4-beat thunders into three huge radio-ready drops, each filled with bold rap swagger and buttery-smooth vocal hooks: "Tell me how your body gonna move like that / How a girl like you's got moves like that." The lyrics are catchy throughout, fusing rap, house, pop and electro all into one tight dancefloor anthem. This song is as alive in a nightclub as it is in a thumping gym. "Moves Like That" was mixed and mastered by GRAMMY®-nominated mix/mastering engineer, Luca Pretolesi (Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis, Major Lazer) at the famed Las Vegas studios of Studio DMI.
About Cat Club
The electronic music duo known as Cat Club consists of the sleekly helmeted artists known simply as "J" and "M," based in San Francisco, California and New Orleans, Louisiana, respectively. As multi-instrumentalists and producers, Cat Club's style is marked by dark beats, lush synthesizers and pop vocals. Progressive-house, bass, dub, hip-hop, '90's techno, pop, and rock influence this genre-bending pair. Cat Club captivates live audiences by rocking-out on DJ turntables, samplers, drum pads and synthesizers, all while wearing their signature helmets. Pre-pandemic, the pair frequented clubs in the Bay Area like HUE in San Francisco, CA, and Elbo Room Jack London in Oakland, CA, drawing dance and indie-electronic music crowds. M, an art school graduate from Sacramento, CA, and designer at Apple by day, met his counterpart, J, at a San Francisco party in the mid 2010's. J, a film school graduate from Cleveland, Ohio, was a producer, shooting commercials with the likes of Lil Wayne and LeBron James. Connecting over a shared love of music, they began hitting San Francisco nightclubs together and trading song sketches, each improving the other's creations. M's eye for design paired with J's production prowess informed the band's futuristic aesthetic. And thus, Cat Club was born. They designed their futuristic helmets to keep the audience focused on what matters most: the music. The duo weaves elements of their childhood favorites of Top40 pop, rock, and hip-hop into their songs. More importantly, the influences of Justice, Deadmau5, Booka Shade, Major Lazer and other electronic giants permeate their sound. From French house to German minimal, once they experienced the dark side of electronic music, they never looked back. Newer inspiration comes from array of artists like Meduza, Black Tiger Sex Machine, KLOUD and SACRE. Cat Club loves to experiment by mashing-up opposing styles, having fun and bringing a sense of humor to their music and performances. Each new release is a mystery, but one thing is certain: it's always unmistakably dark, sexy and driving with a pop vocal finish.
