Blistering. Dynamic. Monstrous. The music of Don Krez is all of these things, and, as his legions of fans have come to know, always energetic. The new single from electronic dance music (EDM) artist, Don Krez, is titled, "Bernie Sanders" (Society Creates Music Group) and it's out now.
The track kicks-off dramatically with a haunting melody ripped from a ballerina jewelry box, until…..boom! A brutal, booming bass drops hard, rattling the low-end of audible sound. A heavily syncopated rhythm melds with a thick bassline to create the most snarling, thrashing piece of music bass-lovers could dream of. Huge, epic, and every bit as driving and animated as Krez's physicality during his live performances, "Bernie Sanders" is a head-banging ode to the man after which it is named. At times sweetly melodic, at other times raw and skronky, "Bernie Sanders" is a tune that's primed for outdoor music festivals, because if played indoors at a nightclub, the roof will come crumbling down. For all who love bass music and even those who don't, Krez knows how to deliver a peak-time track with pristine production and mic-dropping attitude.
Said Don Krez, "I worked for years with artists including XXXTENTACION, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Peep, $uicideboy$, Smokepurpp, Lil Pump, Pouya and many others, DJing and booking tours during the rise of the South Florida music scene. Afterwards, I got restless and decided to embark on a solo career creating music in the trap/hip-hop vein of EDM, as an artist. 'Bernie Sanders' is a track for my fans, for the people I love the most for always sticking with me, through hard times. Now that the adults are back in charge in Washington D.C., it's time that we all shine."
About Don Krez
Don Krez (real name, Crez Caballero) was born in 1992 in Orlando, Florida, raised in Miami, and he's quickly become one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the underground electronic music scene. With an uncanny knack for utilizing his extensive network of creative individuals, Krez founded his own booking and events production agency, DKAFAgency (short for 'Don Krez And Friends'), in 2016, immediately creating opportunities for aspiring artists and musicians in the South Florida region. For those artists signed to DKAFAgency, a previously unattainable world of fans, performances and tours opened-up, allowing the artists to independently share and perform their music while building and contributing to a culture and fanbase around the globe. Krez was part of the storied mass-media entity, 88Rising, a hybrid management, record label and marketing company whose goal is to assist Asian-American and Asian artists to release music in the U.S. In 2017, Krez became restless and heeded the call to seek out new artists popping on the scene outside of his native Florida, and he began routing tours for now-notable acts, Lil Peep, $uicideboy$, Xavier Wulf, Chris Travis, Fredo Santana, and many others.
As a DJ/producer, Don Krez has performed live from mainstages the world over, rocking crowds numbering in the thousands, while earning the respect of music industry professionals. As an A&R scout and entrepreneur, Don Krez seized the attention of additional luminaries, including, Pouya, Smokepurpp, Lil Pump, XXXTENTACION, Ski Mask The Slump God, Yung Bans, Fat Nick, Wifisfuneral, and others.
Don Krez is the ultimate showman, a crowd-pleaser willing to leave it all on the stage for the satisfaction of his fans. He's also a skilled businessman, one poised to become the next iconic figure within the entertainment industry, rarely seen before. Krez understands today's vibrant, restless youth culture because he came from that world. At a moment in American pop culture when 'authenticity' is an oft-bandied but rarely understood catchphrase, Don Krez arrives to prove what true authenticity really is. Leading streaming platforms have taken note, bringing his music to the masses. For Don Krez the artist, performer, businessman and loyal friend, there's no quitting.
