"Way Up Here" by MARO featuring Mickey Shiloh is the third album single from MARO's critically acclaimed original studio album, REJECTS (Addicted To Music). The single is out now.
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mysterious. Mythical. Evocative. Like a post-apocalyptic warrior unafraid of his enemies, MARO forges ahead, dropping the third and latest single from his new studio album, REJECTS (Addicted To Music). The single is titled, "Way Up Here," by MARO featuring MICKEY SHILOH and it is out now.
A skilled vocalist and lyricist who has worked with the likes of BRITNEY SPEARS, MICKEY SHILOH brings her vocal seduction to animate MARO's "Way Up Here." Enticing, hypnotic and exotic, "Way Up Here" conjures images of MARO's assistant, a smuggler, as we enter the fictional Cloud City to interact with other characters. The music video for "Way Up Here" features a psychedelic vision of Cloud City as directed by visual artist, DOLLAR MODA. Thoughtfully paced and with delicate harp plucks creating a trancelike state, "Way Up Here" helps illustrate MARO's wide breadth of musical styles.
Sonically rich, soaked with emotion and technically exquisite, REJECTS will surely become a collector's item. The album boasts contributions from global artists including GHOSTFACE KILLAH, RAEKWON, DEADLY HUNTA, AWICH, CAPPADONNA, LEX LU and P-MONEY, amongst others. In addition to the featured artists, there are also other Easter eggs to discover, such as the voice of EVA - the Electronic Video Agent - or KIA HUNTZINGER from the cult game, "Command and Conquer." With this lineup and untold experiences to be had, REJECTS packs a walloping one-two punch.
About Maro Music
Maro Music (also, "MARO") is a Polish DJ, producer, composer, sound engineer and the subject of important international music publications. He hosts a weekly radio show, "Addicted To Music," named after his professional recording studio, on DASH Radio (U.S.) and on other radio stations including Radio Eibiza (Ibiza, Spain). MARO has produced multiple original music recordings for the worldwide smash interactive video game, "Cyberpunk 2077" (Projekt Red). MARO often collaborates with the most respected legends in rap and hip-hop, including members of the WU TANG CLAN, and many others.
