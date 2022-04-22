The release is a cover of the 1999 hit song by Sting, reimagined for today's music festival-loving audiences. The 2022 rework is by the electronic dance music (EDM) DJ and producer, the progressive-house artist, Maurya Sevak. Sevak's cover song is sure to be a hit, and just in time for the summer of 2022.
NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mystery. Romance. Riches. The images conjured by Sting's 1999 hit song, "Desert Rose, are still poignant 23 years after the original song's release. Deftly reworked in 2022 by the aspiring electronic dance music artist, DJ and producer, Maurya Sevak, "Desert Rose" once again leaps into the collective consciousness. Maurya Sevak's cover, "Desert Rose," is out now.
Originally released by Sting in 1999, "Desert Rose" helped break boundaries in American pop music by melding Arabic singing with rock 'n roll. In the U.S., the original release peaked at #3 on Billboard's Adult Top40, #5 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs and #17 on Billboard Hot 100 charts.
Maurya Sevak's 2022 cover version of "Desert Rose is the young progressive-house DJ/producer's take on the mysteries of love as seen through the eyes of a modern-day teenager. With a faster BPM than the original, Sevak's "Desert Rose" keeps the integrity of Sting's vocals while pumping-up the electronic music element. With energetic strings, building basslines and a thumping beat, Sevak's "Desert Rose" would fit right at home on any modern dancefloor.
Said Maurya Sevak of his cover of "Desert Rose," "I envisioned placing emotional chords behind the vocal, which I placed on a Spectrasonics Omnisphere pad. I added progressive-house elements in the drop and worked on the breaks a bit more, also adding in additional acoustic instruments. In terms of production, this cover song is less heavy and more dreamy than my other releases. I can't wait to play this out, loud."
Hear Maurya Sevak's "Desert Rose," here: https://lnk.to/MS-DSR
