NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energetic. Futuristic. Dreamy. The music of electronic dance music DJ and producer, Maurya Sevak, aims for the galaxy with soaring melodies and driving beats. Maurya Sevak's latest release, "Liar" (Original Edit), is out now.
With angelic vocals over vigorous, building synthesizers, "Liar" is a big-room, future-rave track that's packed with dynamics and emotion. Turn-up the volume and bodies sway in motion as the uplifting atmosphere of "Liar" carries music-lovers up, up and away. Sevak's lovingly arranged instrumentals take flight and dovetail with the vocals to make "Liar" a thrilling trance tune.
Said Maurya Sevak of the release, "'Liar' started with an idea of an arpeggiated lead melody on a future-rave synth patch. I had the rhythm down and started to look for a euphoric, dreamy melody. Towards the end, I added a 303 Acid patch from the Serum synth playing on the offbeat. I get an insane reaction to the future-rave sub-genre; the sound is so edgy and full-of-energy. 'Liar' will sound so amazing in the club, played-out live."
ABOUT MAURYA SEVAK
Born in 2005 and hailing from Toronto, Canada, the supremely talented electronic dance music DJ/producer, Maurya Sevak, brings boundless energy to the music he loves. With a fearsome passion for all forms of electronic dance music – most notably, mainstream house, EDM and trance – the young Sevak devotes upwards of eight-hours-a-day to music composition and production, honing his craft in the recording studio. His dedication, along with a natural gift for melody and arrangement, are among the traits that set him apart from his contemporaries. It is evident that Maurya Sevak is, already, one of the electronic dance music (EDM) scene's most fervent, young, rising stars.
In 2019, utterly mesmerized by the mainstage DJ set of Armin van Buuren and David Guetta at Tomorrowland music festival in Boom, Belgium, Maurya's musical destiny was born. To follow in the footsteps of the EDM greats was a dream that morphed into an obsession. To stand on the shoulders of artists like van Buuren, Guetta, Martin Garrix, Andrew Rayel, Aly & Fila, Markus Schulz, Ferry Corsten and so many others, became Maurya's goal. Not content to merely follow-along in his heroes' footsteps, the ebullient Maurya became determined to carve his own direction, and to create music that explores different styles and techniques. From 2019 through 2022, Maurya spent countless hours perfecting his production techniques, and today he is able to blend a multitude of sub-genres to seamlessly create uplifting, energetic, emotionally elevating music. Individual track releases set for the first quarter of 2022 include, "Liar," "Desert Rose," and "Air," with many more to come. For a passionate EDM producer like Maurya Sevak, whose unbridled enthusiasm is unmistakable, the future looks bright.
Listen to Maurya Sevak's "Liar," here: https://lnk.to/MS-Liar
