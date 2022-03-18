TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark. Hypnotic. Energetic. Powered by the boundless energy of youth and a deep-rooted passion for electronic dance music, the young DJ and producer, Maurya Sevak, releases his latest track, "X." The future-rave release is out now.
Like an otherworldly sonic blast tearing through the sands of time, Maurya Sevak's "X" bursts onto-the-scene with explosive energy. A tune targeted to like-minded dance music-lovers, "X" embodies the restless energy of today's youth. Completely at-home on the mainstage of this summer's big music festivals, "X" is a release intended to stir emotion with its exuberant, big-room synthesizer swells and forceful beats.
"I had in mind something dark, yet with an emotional breakdown, replete with warm chords. I also wanted a vocal verbalizing the feeling of experiencing music in an ideal nightclub setting," said Sevak. Discussing his artistic inspiration for "X," Sevak continued, "When I first heard 'Alive Again' by David Guetta, MORTEN and Roland Clark, its dark, tech-y vibes made me shiver. I, too, wanted to create a track that would enthrall listeners and drive them crazy upon hearing it. This track sounds incredible when you hear it played loud on a world-class sound system."
Listen to Maurya Sevak's "X," here: lnk.to/MS-X
