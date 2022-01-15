LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energetic. Expressive. Epic. Techno DJ and producer, Mister Lady, steps out of her comfort zone to deliver a soulful tune that's ready-for-radio. Mister Lady's "Close To Me" (Radio Edit) is out now.

Mister Lady's "Close To Me" (Radio Edit) has an intentionally skewed sense of time and space. The producer interprets post-pandemic life in a new context and manages to bring forth exciting new music. Sonically, "Close To Me" satisfies the listener who yearns to dance. The tune is a nod to the classic rave music of the 1990's.

Said Mister Lady of "Close To Me" (Radio Edit), "I used a partially modulated synthesizer with a digital tape echo for the lead synth on this track. I love both devices because they come to you with certain limitations you can't eliminate. Rather, you adjust the attributes for a wide variety of sounds. Both devices hail from different periods in history: the tape echo machine was developed in the 1940's, and the ARP partially modulated synthesizer was developed in the 1970's. The combination gives the lead synth a retro feeling, which is an interesting combination with the stabs and textures. It felt very 1990's to me when I was arranging this piece."

ABOUT MISTER LADY

Jacqueline Jirka, aka Mister Lady, is an independent DJ and music producer whose name is inspired by her life-partner's penchant for dressing in drag. As a DJ/producer, Mister Lady's sound is melodic-techno and tech-house with a thrusting, propulsive energy. Born in Chicago, educated in Berlin, trained as a DJ in London and currently residing in Los Angeles, Mister Lady's performances at EGG London and her weekly "Soundwerks Radio" mixshow (Dash Radio Electro City, Radio Eibiza) showcase this DJ/producer's creativity and devotion. Mister Lady's recent releases include The Feeling (E.P.), released in 2021. Mister Lady's first release of 2022 is a radio-friendly tune, "Close To Me" (Radio Edit).

