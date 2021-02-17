NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fun. Pure. Friendly. The music of Nekter Gun is meant to be welcoming. Nekter Gun's "Surreal" (Gunlock Records) is out now.
Dramatic and futuristic to hook a listener in from the get-go, "Surreal" delights, featuring Nekter Gun's vocal and his uber-accessible sing-song rap. Smart, articulate and crystal clear, "Surreal" refuses to be ignored. Perfectly suited to the mainstream of all ages, Nekter Gun's "Surreal" has commercial appeal. Mastered by Earl Cohen – known for his mixing on Lady Gaga's The Fame Monster (Interscope) – "Surreal" is fit for consumption.
About Nekter Gun
Hailing from Bolivia, South America, and currently based in New Jersey, Nekter Gun (real name, Hector Gundlach) emigrated to the U.S. with his family when he was a young child. His maternal grandparents included recording artists and musicians and music was always plentiful in the close-knit Gundlach family. At age four, Gundlach participated in the church choir, singing with his grandparents. As a youth, he would sing while accompanied by his grandfather on guitar. This fascination with music soon evolved into the younger Gundlach learning to play the guitar himself. Gundlach's love of music soon took him from performing with a live band at local coffee shops to larger stages where he began carving a niche for himself along the New Jersey shore. By 2008, Gundlach had assembled his live band, Vestibule, which spent the next eight years touring and recording music. With Vestibule, Gundlach performed at famous New Jersey venues, The Stone Pony and The Saint in Asbury Park, Bar Anticipation in Belmar, and Brighton Bar in Long Branch.
In 2012, Gundlach found himself itching for new, more expansive sounds, and by 2016, he'd made the decision to put Vestibule on hiatus while he transitioned into music production. Gundlach spent much time studying the sounds of Calvin Harris, Sebastian Ingrosso, Martin Garrix and other big-room artists dominating the airwaves at that time. Though his musical influences include reggae, rock and future-bass, he is a musician at heart, playing guitar, keyboards and singing. It's this open-mindedness towards music that characterizes Nekter Gun's sound, and he's often mixing big-room records with reggae and dub as a live DJ.
Once his passion for DJ'ing and electronic dance music was lit, Gundlach began frequented venues including The Headliner in Neptune City, D'Jais in Belmar and Porta in Asbury Park. There, the resident DJs spun Nekter Gun's EDM hits including "Too Young," "Wrapped Up In Your Love," and "Neon Night." Trekking into Manhattan for club nights out, Gundlach was drawn to venues like the legendary Webster Hall.
It was in pursuit of this newfound musical avenue that Gundlach studied studio production and live-DJing at Dubspot academy in New York City. He was later accepted into Berklee College Online's music composition and production program, where he earned his degree. Gundlach's first two releases as his Nekter Gun alias were 2019's "Wrapped Up In Your Love" and "Too Young" with Pat Ross. Those songs received over 500,000 streams in a few short months. The duo later went on to collaborate with Jereme Rogers, a professional skateboarder and rapper. In 2020, Gundlach established his own imprint, Gunlock Records, and Nekter Gun's "Neon Night" was released later that year. "Neon Night" charted on iTunes' electronic charts in Mexico (peaking at #18) and also did well in Canada. Nekter Gun has clocked more than 1 million streams to-date. The second artist signed to the label is Sunset Capone, and he is expected to release new music on Gunlock Records in 2021.
The mission of Gunlock Records derives from Nekter Gun's philosophy as an artist, "To live in the moment is to experience the infinite."
