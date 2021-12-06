NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sumptuous. Moody. Provocative. Singer/songwriter ELIANA has lived a full life for a young artist. Her experiences are reflected in her heartfelt songs, punctuated by her soulful, rich vocals. ELIANA's new single is "So Much For Love," and it's out now.
Supremely catchy and awash in soulful grooves, "So Much For Love" is not so much vindictive as it is bittersweet. Serendipity and happenstance factored into the making of the song, which was recorded using a Sony C800 tube condenser microphone, a Neve 1073 preamp, a Tube-Tech CL 1B all-tube optical mono compressor and other state-of-the-art recording hardware and software.
Said ELIANA about the recording session for "So Much For Love," "I was at another artist's session with my engineer...and I ended-up getting the last four hours of studio time. I pulled-up a beat I'd been working on and frantically began writing lyrics that poured onto my notebook in a manic stream-of-consciousness while simultaneously recording melodies on my iPhone's voice memo app."
"So Much For Love" is an honest expression of the artist's disillusionment with modern love, and as ELIANA explains it, the song is one of the fastest she's ever written. Instead of latching-on to the overused sad-girl, victim narrative, ELIANA decided to approach the song as a bittersweet acceptance, rather than an ode to pity-seeking.
About ELIANA
Born in 1998, Eliana is a singer/songwriter hailing from Miami, Florida, currently based in Los Angeles, California. She's known for lush harmonies and divinely dark-toned vocals and themes. Her songs bring the listener into an ominous, yet ethereal, dream world with a style that's a fresh take on pop, what Eliana terms, "dark pop." Eliana's singing sits squarely in the pop realm with hip-hop, soul and electronic/dance music sensibilities. There's a striking vulnerability underlying Eliana's music, and a defiant swagger. With themes of love, betrayal, growth, grief, loneliness and self-discovery, Eliana is an artist far wiser than her youth may suggest. After a series of life-altering changes that began in 2015, Eliana awoke and clawed her way back to humanity through sheer perseverance and grit. She arrived at the realization that her music – and her music alone – would save her. In 2020, Eliana left her old life in Florida and drove cross-country with nothing but a suitcase and a dream, eventually ending-up in Los Angeles, California, where she lives today.
Eliana's early music influences were eclectic and varied. They included: Christina Aguilera, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Katy Perry, Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, The Beatles, and Amy Winehouse, among others. In later years as life weathered Eliana's young soul, her musical influences skewed towards new artists: The Weeknd, Doja Cat, SZA, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Joji, Dua Lipa, 070 Shake, Jessie Reyez, Frank Ocean, Lolo Zouaï, James Blake, Tame Impala and Kanye West, among others.
As a live vocalist, Eliana has performed numerous shows, including at the Supr Music Festival in Orlando, Florida; SXSW in Austin, Texas; "The Ground Miami" during Art Basel in Miami, Florida; "Camping World Stadium," SoundBar and The Social, in Orlando, Florida. It's 2021, and Eliana has proven herself an artist of unlimited potential, having attracted the attention of industry veterans who now comprise her winning team. For Eliana, life is a canvas and its travails are but vivid pigment. She wouldn't have it any other way.
