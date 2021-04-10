LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stream Redux Saints' "Bad Like Me" - https://hypeddit.com/link/4tdxf7
Driving. Pulsing. Groovy. The music of Los Angeles-based electronic dance music DJ/producer, Redux Saints, is familiar to the seasoned fans of house music. The latest release from Redux Saints, "Bad Like Me" (Deep Tech Los Angeles Records), is a tech-house triumph, and the track is out now.
"Bad Like Me" is tech-house at its best, and this track wastes no time. A flourish of horns kick things off right at the outset. Deep and sensuous, this vigorous tune is peppered with horns, a pulsating bassline and a satisfying 4/4-beat that keeps the momentum flowing and thrusting forward. There's a reason why house music is the most essential sub-genre of dance music; its building blocks are sturdy and pure. Redux Saints is influenced by classic house music sounds, and it's possible to feel nostalgic for a packed, sweaty dancefloor when listening to his music. The beckoning, driving force behind "Bad Like Me" is potent and energetic, propelling the track forward like a cresting wave that can't be halted. This is a supremely quenching tech-house release so delicious it leaves listeners wanting more. Upon the track's release, "Bad Like Me" quickly received support from fellow DJ/producers including Tuff London, David Tort, Robbie Rivera, Demuir, Claude VonStroke and Ruben Mandolini.
About Redux Saints
Redux Saints (real name, Jason Trevor Miller) is an American electronic dance music DJ and producer hailing from Chicago and based out of Los Angeles. As the first U.S. graduate of the intensive Toolroom Academy Masterclass, Miller has honed what's today known as his relentless work ethic. Currently at the helm of Deep Tech Los Angeles (DTLA) Records – Miller's house music-centric record label with William Tejada – Miller is able to nurture and help grow the genre's most promising new talent. Both influencing and influenced by the sounds and local culture of the Los Angeles music scene, Miller has his roots firmly in the underground house music scene while forging ahead steadily into the future. Under his Redux Saints alias, Miller has released music on both his own Deep Tech Los Angeles imprint as well as on other record labels. Releases include: "Take Me Up" (Deep Tech Los Angeles), "Higher" (Deep Tech Los Angeles), "Ain't Got Time" (Incorrect Music), "Break Yourself" (HoTL), "You Can't Front" (Hood Politics), and "Breakdown" (HoTL), the latter earning tastemaker support from Claptone, Roger Sanchez and Mark Knight.
It's 2021 and Redux Saints is one of the most talked-about rising stars in the world of tech-house. A workhorse in the recording studio, he is a go-to producer of addictive beats and groovy basslines sought by other labels, including, Toolroom Records, Low Ceiling, Stealth, Incorrect Music, and other imprints. Redux Saints releases have earned support from fellow touring DJs, including, Mark Knight, Anja Schneider, David Guetta, Pete Tong, Gorgon City, Chris Lake, Joseph Capriati and DJ S.K.T. Redux Saints releases have garnered coveted radio airplay on the BBC's Radio 1, SiriusXM, Dash Radio, Radio Eibiza, and on other radio stations. After three "#1" chart positions on Beatport's "New Hype" chart, Beatport awarded Redux Saints an "On Our Radar" accolade for "To My Beat," "Stay Home!" and the Redux Saints remix of "Give Me A Reason" by Miller's melodic techno alias, Placebo eFx. Never one to let a lockdown keep him from bringing the club vibes to music-lovers, the Deep Tech Loft Party livestreams have flourished via Facebook, Vimeo, YouTube and Twitch, where Miller and his label cohorts spin the best in tech-house, house and techno. Expect a steady flow of high-quality new music from Redux Saints and Deep Tech Los Angeles in the balance of 2021 and beyond.
