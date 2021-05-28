WASHINGTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stream Saeed Younan's MORPH (Younan Music) album - https://fanlink.to/morph35
Pulsating. Sensuous. Groovy. Widely respected house music DJ and producer, Saeed Younan, releases his long-awaited new studio album, MORPH (Younan Music) on May 28th, 2021. The album shows a maturation of the accomplished electronic musician, both as a man and as an artist.
On MORPH, Saeed Younan's production skills shine. The album takes the listener from the dancefloor to the inner landscape of Younan's mind, a voyage through his prolific career. A sought-after remixer for many years, Younan's production skills shine as he travels from his signature percussive rhythms to meditative soundscapes. Longtime fans of house music will not be disappointed by the pulsing dancefloor-ready tracks that kick-off the album. "Tribal Heart Percussive Soul" is an album cut that feels like a return to Younan's roots, with its pulsating rhythm and a title reflecting his passion for the music. "Ma Hauz" is a nod to classic house music, the good ole' days before everything became rigidly categorized. "Endless Soaring" feels like an afterhours party inside a genie's bottle, and "Drifting Under" is equally hypnotic with its deep, rolling bassline. Towards the end of the album, Younan records under his alias, The Deepart Project, in a pair of tracks that are intensely personal. Said Younan, "I spent so many years as a touring DJ. It wasn't until the last few years that I started to take the longest journey, the inward journey." Younan's The Deepart Project uses sound to progress inward for a profound exploration of the nature of reality. Younan continued, "The track 'Buddhi' has many layers. I recorded nature sounds but layered them with a moody synthesizer to represent the conflict humans have with our environment. We are all responsible for environmental destruction. We have not resolved that conflict, yet. Maybe on the next album."
Tracklist for Saeed Younan's album, MORPH (Younan Music):
1. Unexpected Paradise
2. Tribal Heart Percussive Soul
3. Church of Bass ft Born
4. Do That That
5. Ma Hauz
6. Exist ft Robert Manos
7. Who You?
8. Drifting Under
9. The Shuffle Is Real
10. Endless Soaring
11. Cittaa ft The Deepart Project
12. Buddhi ft The Deepart Project
13. Cruising The Four Twenty Ave
About Saeed Younan
Born in Iraq and a longtime resident of Washington D.C., Saeed Younan has lived on three continents and played in more than 50 countries as a performing DJ. Said Younan, "I have always felt like a citizen of planet earth, regardless of the stamp on my passport." Younan grew-up listening to a variety of ethnic music, and MORPH reflects his exploration of diverse styles and influences while maintaining his signature sound of percussive beats and sonic grooves. MORPH features a diverse tracklist, including a collaboration with prolific vocalist, Robert Manos, rising Brazilian musician, Jean Bacarreza, and the innovative, D.C.-based hip-hop artist, Born I.
A globe-trotting DJ and producer since the mid 90's, Younan named his album MORPH as a reference to the evolution of his production as he's matured as an artist and music producer. Said Younan, "You could say, I have morphed from a wide-eyed DJ traveling the world, to a seasoned musician with a story to tell."
Official, http://www.saeedyounan.com/
Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/OfficialSaeedYounan
Twitter, http://www.twitter.com/SaeedYounan
YouTube, http://www.youtube.com/SaeedYounantv
Spotify, https://open.spotify.com/artist/3rCd7KCezai2nGe2pPREMU
PRESS CONTACT (U.S.)
EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS | EmilyTan@EmilyTanMediaRelations.com | +1(917) 318-3758
# # #
Media Contact
Emily Tan, EMILY TAN Media Relations, +1 (917) 318-3758, EmilyTan@EmilyTanMediaRelations.com
SOURCE Saeed Younan