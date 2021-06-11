WASHINGTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stream Saeed Younan's "Church of Bass" (Younan Music) single - https://fanlink.to/YM179
Funky. Soulful. Hypnotic. The music of electronic musician, DJ and producer, Saeed Younan, has been described as all of these things. Hot on the heels of his long-awaited full-length studio album, MORPH (Younan Music), comes "Church of Bass," the first single off the album. "Church of Bass" by Saeed Younan & Sankuh (Younan Music) is out now.
Wildly funky, definitively groovy, and with a modified 4/4-beat that's syncopated with stabs of bass, "Church of Bass" is at once trippy, hypnotic and mesmerizing. Intoxicating with rich layers of complex sound, the tune is both thrilling and uplifting, making music-lovers want to dance all night long. Soulful, just like Saeed Younan himself, "Church of Bass" has vocals that intone, "Go all night long / I wanna go all night long," over and over in a captivatingly rhythmic refrain. One of the electronic dance music DJ/producers who helped popularize the "hip-house" style of music, Younan unleashes a track that plays as well in an urban hip-hop club in Detroit as it does in an underground house club in New York as it does in an extravagant venue in Las Vegas. Remixes by vocalist, Born I, and producer, Hector Couto, will also be available. For listeners who crave high-quality house music, "Church of Bass" delivers.
About Saeed Younan
Born in Iraq and a longtime resident of Washington D.C., Saeed Younan has lived on three continents and played in more than 50 countries as a performing DJ. Said Younan, "I have always felt like a citizen of planet earth, regardless of the stamp on my passport." Younan grew-up listening to a variety of ethnic music, and MORPH reflects his exploration of diverse styles and influences while maintaining his signature sound of percussive beats and sonic grooves. MORPH features a diverse tracklist, including a collaboration with prolific vocalist, Robert Manos, rising Brazilian musician, Jean Bacarreza, and the innovative, D.C.-based hip-hop artist, Born I.
A globe-trotting DJ and producer since the mid 90's, Younan named his album MORPH as a reference to the evolution of his production as he's matured as an artist and music producer. Said Younan, "You could say, I have morphed from a wide-eyed DJ traveling the world, to a seasoned musician with a story to tell."
Follow Saeed Younan online:
Official, http://www.saeedyounan.com/
Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/OfficialSaeedYounan
Twitter, http://www.twitter.com/SaeedYounan
YouTube, http://www.youtube.com/SaeedYounantv
Spotify, https://open.spotify.com/artist/3rCd7KCezai2nGe2pPREMU
PRESS CONTACT (U.S.)
EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS
EmilyTan@EmilyTanMediaRelations.com
+1(917) 318-3758
# # #
Media Contact
Emily Tan, EMILY TAN Media Relations, +1 (917) 318-3758, EmilyTan@EmilyTanMediaRelations.com
SOURCE Saeed Younan