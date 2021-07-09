NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hallelujah" is the new single by DJ/producer, Stefano Pain, who began his DJ career at age 15 playing in top nightclubs around the world. Supported by DJs such as David Guetta, Bob Sinclar, Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell and many others, Pain's productions have reached the international sales charts several times. "Hallelujah," produced in collaboration with Andrea Serratore, was remixed by MARO Music & Skytech, the remixing duo of the Platinum-certified hit song by Sanah, "Invisible Dress," released earlier this year.
Skytech is one of the most outstanding DJs and producers on the Polish electronic dance music scene. As a producer, Skytech has collaborated with artists including R3HAB, Headhunterz, Bassjackers and Yves V. As a DJ, Skytech has performed on massive music festival stages at the likes of Belgium's Tomorrowland and Poland's Sunrise Festival. In 2018, Skytech was the second most-listened-to Polish artist on Spotify, and in 2019, he earned a #1 chart position on the Polish DJ charts.
MARO (aka MARO Music), is a Warsaw-based DJ/producer, composer, mix/mastering engineer and head of Bettermaker® professional studio equipment and software used by GRAMMY® winning producers. MARO has been featured in major music publications in the U.S. and world, and he hosts the weekly Addicted To Music radio show on Dash Radio (U.S.) and on other radio stations. MARO's music appears in the highly publicized interactive video game, "Cyberpunk 2077" (Projekt Red), and he also frequently collaborates with leading rap/hip-hop pioneers including the members of the Wu Tang Clan, and many others.
Official: http://maromusic.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/maromusic1/
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/maromusic1/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaroMusic
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4iHE8t7vhPwUX0TrF4cETN
EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS | EmilyTan@EmilyTanMediaRelations.com | +1(917) 318-3758
# # #
Media Contact
Emily Tan, EMILY TAN Media Relations, +1 (917) 318-3758, EmilyTan@EmilyTanMediaRelations.com
SOURCE Stefano Pain