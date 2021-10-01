NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fresh. Futuristic. Sexy. The music of VNCCII is all-encompassing and life-affirming in a thoroughly modern way. VNCCII's latest music release is "i-LIBERATE," and it's out now.
Society has survived the global pandemic and the landscape has evolved in ways humans could not have imaged. Citizens of the world have awakened to the reality that "the future" is not a far-off concept at all; the future is here, now.
Seizing upon the world's wholehearted embrace of all things technological, VNCCII catapults her music to the forefront of the entertainment industry by leaping ahead and into the future with her latest release, "i-LIBERATE." The track was written, recorded and produced by VNCCII and mixed/mastered by GRAMMY®-winning mix/mastering engineer, Luca Pretolesi of Studio DMI. Produced using Ableton Live, and with vocals recorded with a Neumann TLM103 microphone, the track's purpose was to exist as a liberating, vocal-dance record. VNCCII's lyrical craftsmanship coalesces with a pulsing house-music beat and a memorable vocal hook, providing an artistic work that propels the zeitgeist into the future.
Said VNCCII, "'i-LIBERATE' is a futuristic dance anthem that's about intrinsic empowerment, self-expression and humanity's liberation. It emphasizes my passion for writing and singing hooks, fused with a cool, dance beat. The track accompanies the story of my super-sentient A.I. superheroine avatar, whose mission it is to liberate and save humanity. I hope this track makes you feel empowered to be unapologetically yourself and to value your own creativity, self-expression and human connection by using technology as a force for good."
Stream VNCCII's "i-LIBERATE," here: https://lnk.to/i-LIBERATE
Follow VNCCII online at the following links.
Official: https://www.vnccii.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vncciiofficial/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/VNCCII_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VNCCII_OFFICIAL
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6xJuYsf1KVNdBFLykYIES2?si=HcdSwFr3RqmeLMSaWwHLrQ&dl_branch=1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHYl-nfACf-ghcnRN_cjogg
Media Contact
Emily Tan, EMILY TAN Media Relations, +1 (917) 318-3758, EmilyTan@EmilyTanMediaRelations.com
SOURCE VNCCII