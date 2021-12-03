NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Psychedelic. Cosmic. Cool. VNCCII is an artist for the future, and she speaks to music-lovers through her avatar. The new release from VNCCII is titled, "Level Up 2 Nirvana," and it's out now.
"Level Up 2 Nirvana" is a nod to the concept of the 'open metaverse.' Inspired by the concepts found in gaming -- namely concepts like Web 3.0, Octalysis and other forward-thinking ideas embraced by spiritual technologists -- "Level Up 2 Nirvana" is a song for today's youth culture.
As a producer, VNCCII composed "Level Up 2 Nirvana" using Ableton Live, Moog Grandmother synthesizers and a Neumann TLM103 condenser microphone, among other state-of-the-art recording equipment and software.
Said VNCCII about the song, "Level Up 2 Nirvana" is my letter to the 'open metaverse." It's an uplifting anthem for those who are empowered to embrace their identity and foster a spirit of WAGMI, 'we're all gonna make it.' Humanity is indeed in search of its own nirvana."
About VNCCII
VNCCII was inspired by the polymath Leonardo da Vinci, an artist, inventor, musician all-around visionary. This is the goal of the VNCCII (pronounced, "VIN-chee) project, to be at the forefront of the 'New Renaissance' with a multi-media disciplinary and a goal of fostering altruism in humanity. In terms of persona onstage, VNCCII is a 'phygital' model (i.e. physical + digital) whereby the artist performs in real life ("IRL") as well as virtually as a digital avatar using live motion capture and other cutting-edge technologies. Ever at the forefront of entertainment technology, VNCCII has a custom Unreal Engine (by Epic Games) environment built for virtual performances. The VNCCII avatar gives performances in an ampitheater operating in outer-space. In real life, VNCCII performs in-the-flesh as a DJ, as well as performing with a custom Ableton Live setup with live vocals.
Music-lovers can watch VNCCII via the artist's vodcast on YouTube. The VNCCII vodcast engages viewers in topics far beyond merely the music industry; topics of interest include Web 3, decentralization, the metaverse, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and the concepts of futurism, in general. The setting of VNCCII's vodcasts are set in the artist's "holoship" in outer-space, with the artist performing music sets live. VNCCII (real name: Sami Tauber) is passionate about music, and music is her first love. Music is what ties humanity together, in the physical and the metaphysical planes.
Get VNCCII's "Level Up 2 Nirvana," here: https://lnk.to/LEVELUP2NIRVANA
