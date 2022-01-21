LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enthusiastic. Effusive. Exuberant. These words describe Wooddrowe's music as much as they describe the artist himself. Wooddrowe's new five-track E.P., 'One of One' (BeatClan | Buildup Music) is out now.
"Clear Head" is a forward-driving electronic dance music track that's all high-energy and bounce. "Eat My Dust" is a thrilling powerhouse of a tune complete with cresting builds and a taunting vocal. "Jameela Chant" sees Wooddrowe taking things deeper into exotic house-music territory while still keeping a firm grasp on the glitzy Vegas dancefloors. "Let It Flow" is as smooth as heavy cream with its filthy studio-production and suspense-building vibe. "Waiting" is a commanding, euphoric dancefloor destroyer ready for peak-time from Las Vegas to Miami and all points in between. In all, 'One of One' speaks to Wooddrowe's innate understanding of what makes a dancefloor move, and the man never misses.
Said Wooddrowe of the 'One of One' E.P., "Music runs through my head, body and mind 24/7. I constantly write and compose until something culminates in my auditory cortex. Next to raising my son, this 20-year, future-overnight success project was the most exhilarating process I've ever experienced! I've taken all my years of studying music with live performing and poured it out into [this E.P.] I'm extremely proud of my work and I'm hoping the world will be, as well."
ABOUT WOODDROWE
Born in 1975 in Las Vegas, Wooddrowe (real name, Leandro Vlastaris) is an award-winning American record producer, DJ, songwriter and entrepreneur based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Nashville, Tennessee. Also known professionally as 'DJ Hollywood,' Wooddrowe is part of the foundational fabric of Las Vegas and an integral part of the city's becoming a destination for electronic music and DJ-centric nightlife.
Since the 1990's, Wooddrowe – as DJ Hollywood, his open-format alias – has been a posterboy for Vegas' DJ culture, helping the city transform into the DJ-focused economic engine it is today. As a businessman, Vlastaris is also the founder and CEO of BeatClan Talent Management, a leading booking agency for globally recognized pop, electronic and urban music artists. Vlastaris' fingerprints are all over Las Vegas, in every aspect of the nightlife and entertainment industry. As the Music Director for Drais After-Hours from 1999 to 2003, to Vice President of Programming at Pure Nightclub (what is now Omnia Nightclub) from 2004 to 2009, Vlastaris was intimately involved with which DJs and celebrities got booked in Vegas. Today, he holds DJ residencies at Area15 in Las Vegas and E11even Nightclub in Miami, and he understands nightlife in ways few others do. (Vlastaris is also the talent buyer for Area15.)
In 2010, Las Vegas mayor, Oscar Goodman, went as far as proclaiming December 23rd, "DJ Hollywood Day," for Vlastaris' humanitarian work in having promoted the Las Vegas nightlife brand internationally for over two decades. Vlastaris' "Hollywood Blvd" radio show also aired for a decade on Las Vegas' hit FM radio station, 98.5FM KLUC-FM, at around the same time. Vlastaris' career as a recording artist kicked-into gear in 2015 when he first collaborated with Frank Anobile, Chris Cox and Razor (of Razor N' Guido). The following year, Vlastaris' debut single, "Love Me," peaked at #9 on the Billboard Dance Club chart. Wooddrowe is Vlastaris' alias for original production and a wide range of electronic dance music. DJ Hollywood is Vlastaris' alias for open-format DJ performances.
As the world enters 2022, Wooddrowe's releases include the single, "Just Go," and the E.P., One of One, with much more to come in the balance of 2022 and beyond. As an all-around creator with boundless energy and unlimited potential, Lee Vlastaris is unstoppable.
Listen to Wooddrowe's 'One of One' E.P., here: https://orcd.co/wooddroweoneofoneep
