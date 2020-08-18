NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlier.org, an online education platform working to increase access to quality education and reduce student debt, announced today that it has expanded its university partnership model, beginning with Florida Polytechnic University. Using Outlier.org's courseware, universities are now able to offer their students beautiful, effective, and interactive online courses for credit.
After a successful pilot program for Summer 2020, Florida Polytechnic University is planning to expand the partnership into the Fall 2020 term and add additional Outlier.org courses to the roster. In the pilot's first semester, Florida Poly students taking the Calculus I course achieved a C-grade or better at a rate that surpassed both the campus rate and the national average for in-person classes. The results point to a future where online college education is just as effective as in-person classes.
At a time when online learning and affordability have become ever more crucial for students in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Outlier.org is providing an innovative way for universities to expand their course catalog without the use of classrooms or additional administrative resources. Outlier.org has seen admissions for its courses up 7x for the Summer 2020 term in comparison to the Spring 2020 term.
"By partnering with Outlier.org to deliver top-tier courses to Florida Poly's general education catalog, we are together pioneering new ways for STEM-focused institutions to put resources towards advancing their core competencies," said Dr. Terry Parker, Provost and Executive Vice President at Florida Poly. "With Outlier.org courses, we are equipping our students with the most innovative and cutting-edge online education technology to advance their academic and professional careers in STEM disciplines."
"Through our partnership with Outlier.org, we have been able to uphold our commitment to serving our students through excellence in education as we work together to navigate the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic," said Dr. Ben Matthew Corpus, Associate Vice Provost at Florida Poly. "We look forward to continuing to work with Outlier.org given the need to expand the STEM pipeline in mathematics and science in a labor market dramatically altered by the pandemic. Their innovative delivery and rigor provided our students with a robust foundation while also meeting our mission for affordable, high quality excellence in a public STEM university."
"Creating online higher education courses with this level of success is difficult, and I'm extremely proud of the Outlier.org team, our collaborators, our instructors, and the students for putting in the effort to make this expansion a reality," said Aaron Rasmussen, the Founder and CEO of Outlier.org.
Outlier.org courses were designed to be direct-to-student, but in partnering with Florida Polytechnic University, the platform is now providing a solution for universities to ease the shift to online learning. Together, Outlier.org and Florida Polytechnic University are forging a new path towards the future of online education with effective, world-class courses that give students the flexibility and affordability they need to complete their college education.
About Outlier.org
Created by the Co-Founder of MasterClass, Outlier.org offers the most beautiful, effective online courses in the world, available to anyone for a price of $400. Learning from leading professors from universities like Yale, MIT, Columbia and Cornell, students earn transferable college credits for a fraction of the cost of standard tuition.
About Florida Polytechnic University
Florida Polytechnic University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and is a member of the State University System of Florida. It is the only state university dedicated exclusively to STEM and offers ABET accredited degrees. Florida Poly is a powerful economic engine within the state of Florida, blending applied research with industry partnerships to give students an academically rigorous education with real-world relevance. Connect with Florida Poly.
