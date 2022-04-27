Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Webgame Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global webgame market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The widespread use of smartphones and tablets, as well as the increased use of social media is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The global webgame market is segmented based on player and gameplay. Based on player, the market is segmented into individual and multiplayer. Further, on the basis of gameplay, the market is segmented into real-time webgame, turn-based webgame, and scenario-based webgame.

Geographically, the global webgame market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global webgame market.
  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global webgame market.
  • Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global webgame market.
  • Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Conclusion

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Webgame Market by Player

4.1.1. Individual

4.1.2. Multiplayer

4.2. Global Webgame Market by Gameplay

4.2.1. Real-Time

4.2.2. Turn-Based

4.2.3. Scenario-Based

5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World

6. Company Profiles

6.1. InnoGames GmbH

6.2. Altigi GmbH (Goodgame Studios)

6.3. Travian Games GmbH

6.4. Ubisoft Entertainment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lktugg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-webgame-global-market-to-2027---focus-on-real-time-turn-based-and-scenario-based-301534536.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.