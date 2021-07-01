Ovation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ovation)

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "In light of the news that the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee approved its Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposal today, we commend them on increasing funding for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) by $33.5 million, totaling $201 million. This proposed budget raises the NEA to the highest funding level ever, equal to the Biden Administration's budget request. We are pleased that Congress also believes in the value of the arts and hope to see all Representatives and the Senate follow suit to ensure this essential funding becomes a reality for America's thousands of arts and culture organizations. As I wrote alongside my fellow arts advocates in a letter to congress recently, our goal and hope is to see a $1 billion appropriation for the arts in the near future, a number that is more proportional to the arts and culture industry's economic value of $919 billion annually."

Charles Segars

Chief Executive Officer, Ovation TV

Founder, Stand For The Arts

