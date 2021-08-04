Ovation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ovation)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Mayor de Blasio announced yesterday that proof of vaccination is going to be required in NYC for indoor activities, including museums, art galleries, and Broadway theatres. We applaud this mandate being put in place as a move that could protect the arts from being forced to close again due to COVID. Having guidance from the government during a major crisis takes the onus off of arts organizations to make these difficult decisions and potentially alienate patrons. We again call on the Biden Administration to establish a Secretary of Arts and Culture who can provide this kind of guidance at the federal level and give all states a clear-cut path to follow for arts re-openings. We need to protect all local arts institutions across the country, not just the ones in NYC."

Charles Segars

Chief Executive Officer, Ovation TV

Founder, Stand For The Arts

