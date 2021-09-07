WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Start With Heart supports parents and teachers by starting each school day with humorous, musical episodes that inspire students to improve their behavior and motivate them to learn. Start With Heart offers short daily videos that parents and teachers can stream anywhere, with a subscription at startwithheartvideos.com. The first two weeks (10 videos) are free. A full year (180 videos) subscription may be purchased for $99 per classroom or $999 for an entire school. It may also be purchased and donated to a school of one's choice, or used as part of a district's independent studies program for kids still learning from home.
"Whether in the classroom or at home, kids can begin their day with two minutes of joy, a positive mindset, and a smile," says Start With Heart co-creator Mark Beckwith. "We have more than 30 years of experience in engaging kids and connecting with them."
The global pandemic has been the source of fear and anxiety for students. According to the National Association of Elementary School Principals, nearly 70% of school principals, who participated in a survey conducted in early 2021, said they could not meet their students' mental health needs with the staff they had. Moreover, at-home distance learning has led to worrying deficiencies in Social Emotional Development. Last May, nearly three in ten parents, surveyed in a Gallup poll, said that their child was experiencing harm to [their] emotional or mental health, with 45% citing the separation from teachers and classmates as a "major challenge." According to the Department of Education in 2020, we are also seeing a decline in general education, during which students learned only 67 percent of the math and 87 percent of the reading that grade-level peers would typically have learned. To meet this challenge, many teachers are leaning towards complementary media to assist in this. In 2020, "83% of teachers nationally said their teaching experience is enhanced with video use" (Kaltura, 2019). Similarly, the California Department of Public Health has stated that "maintaining the usual classroom routines can be comforting" and by "[leading] discussion [about their fears due to the pandemic] will help younger students gain a sense of mastery and security." Each Start With Heart video concludes with a relevant discussion question for the class to engage in each day.
A teacher's comments about the series: https://youtu.be/VfJcQFhuY5g
