BOSTON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Labs, the leader in immersive video conferencing technology and services, announced today the launch of the Work from Home Scheduler (WFH Scheduler), a free household resource management app for booking workspaces and scheduling responsibilities in the home so you can work productively with everyone under one roof. The spread of COVID-19 has forced the closure of schools, offices, daycares, and community spaces; and people are being encouraged to practice social distancing and self-isolation to the greatest extent possible. Globally, millions of people suddenly have to work from home, where they're sharing limited space with their families, partners, children, roommates, and pets; making it difficult for them to focus and find a productive work/life balance.
Owl Labs' WFH Scheduler enables users to input their shared household spaces for meetings and work (home office, living room, dining room, bedroom, etc.) and their shared household responsibilities (childcare, pet care, cooking meals, chores, errands, etc.). Users can then "book" spaces within their home the same way they would reserve a conference room at the office, as well as sign up for household responsibilities the same way they would assign deliverables during a meeting. The app then shares these schedules on an easy-to-view calendar that provides transparency to everyone in their home on who is working where, what needs to get done when, and who is responsible for what.
Owl Labs recently conducted a survey on the challenges of working from home during the COVID-19 crisis to 500+ respondents in the U.S. ages 25-64. Key findings from the survey include:
- When working from home
- 80% of respondents have family members or roommates at home with them
- 34% of respondents are also responsible for taking care of children
- 38% of respondents say their work productivity has decreased since they've been WFH and balancing childcare/household responsibilities
- Over 80% of respondents said they're struggling to share space with family and roommates while working from home
- When watching a child
- Respondents taking care of children while WFH are 108% more likely to say their productivity has decreased than respondents who aren't taking care of children
- Respondents taking care of children while WFH are 150% more likely to say they're having challenges sharing space than respondents who aren't responsible for childcare
"Owl Labs is constantly innovating new solutions to help people work more productively, no matter where they're located," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO at Owl Labs. "Offices have systems in place to improve productivity by reducing space management friction, and the WFH Scheduler is an app that creates a similar system for your home. Greater transparency and understanding into what everyone in your home needs to do can help reduce tension and conflict with your family or roommates so you can respectfully share communal spaces and responsibilities and maintain productivity in these trying times."
The WFH Scheduler is currently available here as a web-based application with mobile versions on iOS and Google Play coming soon. For more information on Owl Labs, please visit www.owllabs.com.
About Owl Labs
Owl Labs is a collaborative technology company dedicated to creating a better workplace experience for today's hybrid workforce of remote and in-office employees. The company's products use emerging technology such as AI to bring teams together for better work. While focused on its core hardware, The Meeting Owl line of products, the company is developing advanced software technology to reinvent the conference room ecosystem and make it smart. Learn more about the company at www.owllabs.com.