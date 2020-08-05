OWNZONES Entertainment Technologies is a leading cloud-based video supply chain company that empowers content creators to reach their consumers on a global scale. OWNZONES’ suite of SaaS solutions is built entirely in the cloud and incorporates cutting-edge video supply chain workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. OWNZONES’ platform is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, HBO, Netflix and Microsoft.