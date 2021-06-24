ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxbow Industries, LLC ("Oxbow") is pleased to announce that it has formed a new portfolio holding company called Oxbow Sports & Entertainment Group, LLC ("Oxbow Sports & Entertainment" or "OSEG"). Oxbow Sports & Entertainment has been formed with the intent to focus on making control or minority investments in the sports and entertainment sectors as well as the professional services that are associated with these verticals. Loren Unterseher, the Managing Partner, remarked: "Oxbow has the knowledge and expertise to successfully partner within the sports and entertainment industries. Oftentimes, these types of investments are made more from an affinity standpoint. We will be treating our sports and entertainment investments like all of our investments, as a true business. We believe the combination of top talent from the industry along with Oxbow's capital and experience will be a recipe for success". Leah Berend, Oxbow's CFO and Chief Administrative Officer said: "We are actively seeking executives that are passionate about driving capital into sports and entertainment; especially promoting business ventures which encourage health, competition, and compelling entertainment. Diversity is a vital piece of the strong organizations that will be part of the OSEG portfolio". Oxbow Sports & Entertainment welcomes the opportunity to review investment opportunities.
