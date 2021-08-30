ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxbow Sports & Entertainment Group ("OSEG") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Roee Meyuhas – an upcoming, promising pro racing driver represented by the Aces Athletes Associates – an career athlete management firm (Triple A).
Roee is a 21 year old Pro Silver class driver racing in the SRO GT4 European Series Championship for the SaintéLOC Racing team. As the only American driver in this category, he's working hard to make a name for himself. He will continue racing in the GT4 class in 2021-22 seasons and seek to advance to the GT3 class thereafter.
SaintéLOC is a French motorsport team that has operated since 1998 in rally and sports car racing series and GT racing across 5 continents around the globe. SaintéLOC is an Audi development team that provides car development services and races with the Audi R8 LMS GT4 and GT3 cars.
"OSEG is absolutely delighted to partner with Roee and Triple A this season and help develop his driver career." Loren Unterseher, Managing Partner at Oxbow Sports & Entertainment, stated how pleased the OSEG team is to partner with the driver. Mr. Unterseher also added: "Roee's hard work and professionalism coupled with an excellent driver career development team makes him a perfect partner for Oxbow Sports & Entertainment."
"We are very pleased to partner with OSEG to develop Roee's racing career. We are looking forward to a continued collaboration with OSEG in the motorsports vertical," said Didier Coton, Managing Partner & CEO of Triple A.
Oxbow Sports & Entertainment is enthusiastic about the global growth in motor sports and the worldwide fan base. The GT4 European Series is a racing championship created and organized by SRO Motorsports Group. GT4 Europe has a loyal following of over 300,000 fans and is combining more than 70 professional drivers from around the world racing in that category. The GT4 class cars are equalized to facilitate driving skill as the dominant factor.
About Oxbow Sports & Entertainment (OSEG):
OSEG has been formed with the intent to focus on investing in the sports and entertainment sectors as well as the professional services that are associated with these verticals.
About Aces Athletes Associates (Triple A):
Triple A is a career management agency born from vision and drive of leading talent in sport managing some of the leading motorsport athletes in the world. With 25 years of highly valued experience in management, Triple A developed a coaching program and premium experience services to strengthen the sport management field.
