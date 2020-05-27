MEDELLÍN, Colombia, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pablo Escobar's biological brother, Roberto de Jesús Escobar Gaviria has launched via his company Escobar Inc a limited edition run of gold-plated iPhone 11 Pro 256GB for $499 with shipping included. The phones are formerly damaged phones, mainly where screen damage and water damage has been repaired and consequently gold-plated and packaged for re-sale with the Pablo Escobar logo and marketing behind it. "This is my way of fighting Apple, I sell their phones at a lower price and mine are gold-plated with nice girls showing them off. Apple can never do that," says Roberto de Jesús Escobar Gaviria.
The Escobar Gold 11 Pro is essentially a repaired and gold-plated original iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB launched in a limited-edition of 2000 units, selling at $499 each with free worldwide shipping included. Each iPhone is gold-plated and comes with all the original Apple accessories, such as the cable, charger and headphones. Escobar Inc has engraved its logo on the iPhone, and packaged it in a luxury wooden box. "These phones are going to sell out very fast. It is the first time we do a limited edition phone, and Roberto (Escobar) was able to secure a great deal on these 2000 phones, our cost is around $440 per unit and he is passing on these savings to the customers," says Roberto de Jesús Escobar Gaviria, Founder of Escobar Inc.
Escobar Gold 11 Pro 256GB is Available now exclusively at a discounted sales price of only $499 with free worldwide shipping at www.escobarinc.com/gold11. Comes unlocked and works with all sim cards and networks worldwide. "It is really an astonishing lustrous device, which comes in a beautiful 24K gold plated finish. Our goal is to uphold Mr. Escobar's dreams of becoming the overstock king-pin and this is one step towards that direction," says Olof Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer at Escobar Inc.
Escobar Inc:
Escobar Inc is a private holding company based in Medellín, Colombia. First established in 1984 by Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, brother of Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria. The current CEO of Escobar Inc is Olof Gustafsson. Escobar Inc is currently responsible for managing the assets of the Escobar family, including but not limited to the intellectual property rights and licensing of same. Escobar Inc manages and owns all the intellectual property relating to Pablo Escobar, such as copyrights, trademarks and any and all other rights.
Contact:
Olof Gustafsson
Chief Executive Officer
Escobar Inc.
+1-347-618-0820
240572@email4pr.com