SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The works of famed artists Pablo Picasso and Marcel Mouly are being showcased at El Museo Latino in Omaha, Nebraska for a limited engagement through August 22, 2020. The exhibition, "Picasso: Master in Clay" and "Mouly on the Move," is sponsored by Park West Gallery and Park West Foundation.
Linking the careers of two major 20th-century artists, the exhibition displays over 60 of Picasso's highly stylized ceramic works that he created between 1946 and 1971 and more than 40 of Mouly's colorful paintings from 1958 to 2007. The artwork is on loan from the Park West Museum, home to the largest collection of Picasso ceramics currently on display anywhere on the planet. The exhibition was organized by Carole Sorell, president of Carole Sorell, Inc., and curated by Leigh R. Hendry.
"It has been such a privilege to organize this traveling exhibition with veteran museum professional Leigh Hendry, whose attention to detail has been remarkable," said Sorell. "Our most sincere gratitude goes to the exhibition's lenders, the Park West Museum, and its sponsors, the Park West Foundation, as well as its founders, Albert and Mitsie Scaglione, and its director, Diane Pandolfi."
The centerpieces of the El Museo Latino exhibition are the ceramic works by the Spanish master Pablo Picasso. In 1946, Picasso traveled to Vallauris, France, a small coastal town known for its pottery. He became so enamored with the art form that he soon began creating his own ceramics at the town's Madoura studio. That began one of the most prolific periods of his career and he created thousands of ceramics over the next 25 years.
French artist Marcel Mouly was a contemporary and student of Picasso, who acted as a bridge between the early Cubists like Picasso and the next generation of artists that followed them. The paintings in "Mouly on the Move" are all inspired by the artist's extensive world travels.
"The opportunity to present the ceramic works by Pablo Picasso and paintings by Marcel Mouly is one of those magical moments," said El Museo Latino Founder and Executive Director Magdalena A. Garcia. "We are honored and privileged to be able to present this wonderful exhibition to Omaha and the surrounding communities."
Those interested in the exhibition can go to www.elmuseolatino.org for more information about visiting the museum. General admission is $5 or $3.50 for senior citizens and K-12 students.
Previously, this duel exhibition appeared at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tennessee, where it broke attendance records.
The Park West Foundation is dedicated to promoting art awareness through its ongoing Museum Spotlight program. The Foundation has sponsored numerous traveling museum shows around the world, including the recent Nashville show, "Michael Godard: The Secret Life of Olives," and "Salvador Dalí's Stairway to Heaven," which is currently on display at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, North Dakota until May 20, 2020.
About Park West Gallery and the Park West Foundation
Founded in 1969, Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, having introduced over two million clients to the joy of collecting art. Learn more about Park West Gallery at https://www.parkwestgallery.com/
Learn more about the mission of the Park West Foundation at https://parkwestfoundation.org/
Contact: John Lichtenberg, jlichtenberg@parkwestgallery.com