GREENSBORO, N.C., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pace Communications, the largest woman-owned independent full-service marketing agency in North America, received three honors in several digital marketing categories at this year's Digiday Content Marketing Awards and the 42nd annual Telly Awards. In the first half of 2021, the North Carolina-based agency has received more than 15 awards for creative work ranging from digital and print to video.
Pace and Verizon took home a win for their Parenting in a Digital World site at the Digiday Content Marketing Awards. The portal helps Verizon demonstrate its brand purpose and provides advice to parents with children of all ages using content curated specifically around technology and the challenges and opportunities it brings to each age group. Through a mix of independent research; best practices from parents; a partnership with the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI); and a research partner, Magid, Parenting in a Digital World offers a variety of fresh thinking for families.
Pace's "Miles and Milestones" social and video-first campaign for American Honda Finance Corporation's 2020 Military Appreciation offer won two awards at this year's Telly Awards. The campaign strategically focused on emotion-led storytelling rather than only relying on the standard "thank you for your service" messaging used in most military campaigns. Intentional representation of diversity was also key to the campaign's strategy as a means of expanding the footprint of the campaign while ensuring the content's emotional storytelling engaged many different audiences authentically.
"Awards are always wonderful; it shows what our creative team is capable of, and results are even better—which were also delivered through smart strategic insights and well-placed storytelling experiences," says Gordon Locke, president and chief marketing officer. Locke continues, "We're still reeling from the excitement of our 11 wins at the 15th annual Hermes Creative Awards just over a month ago, and these new honors are really the icing on the cake."
Pace was named a winner in the following categories:
DIGIDAY CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS
VERIZON
- Parenting in a Digital World: Best Branded Content Site – B2C
THE TELLY AWARDS
SILVER
AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE CORPORATION
- About Face: Craft | Social Video | Fully Animated Piece
- Miles and Milestones Campaign: Campaign | Commercials/Marketing | Online Commercials | Campaign – B2C
The Digiday Content Marketing Awards honors the companies and campaigns using content to modernize media and marketing. With 28 content marketing categories ranging from Best Experiential Marketing Campaign to Best In-House Content/Brand Studio and 23 judges from brands including CBS News Digital, Warner Media, Cisco, Forbes, The New York Times T Brand Studio and Bloomberg, The Digiday Content Marketing Awards is one of many competitive awards programs produced by the digital online media magazine Digiday.
Meanwhile, The Telly Awards is the world's largest honor for video and television content across all screens, receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 U.S. states and five continents annually. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council, which consists of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry and includes executives from Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.
Pace
Pace is a woman-owned, national full-service marketing agency that specializes in integrated brand storytelling based in Greensboro, North Carolina, and with offices in New York City, Dallas and San Antonio. Serving clients regionally and globally, Pace helps move a brand's customers and employees to action through a potent combination of audience-first, data-driven thinking, smart strategies, technology and amazing creative. The agency's talent is made up of creatives, strategists, analysts and technologists located across the country, who are shaping the marketing world each second. For more information, please visit https://www.paceco.com/, https://twitter.com/PaceComm or https://www.linkedin.com/company/pace-communications.
