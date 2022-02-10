GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International AVA Digital Awards presented Pace Communications, the largest woman-owned independent full-service marketing agency in North America, with four awards and two honorable mentions for excellence in digital marketing and communications.
Pace's wins include three platinum awards and one gold award for a variety of digital content categories including social video and end-to-end social media marketing campaigns for clients such as AAA – The Auto Club Group and Jon Hart Design, as well as honorable mentions in both web content and production.
"There are so many things for our team at Pace to celebrate with international recognition for highly impactful and innovative work," says Pace President and Chief Marketing Officer Gordon Locke. "On the one hand, it's clear evidence of the creative quality our team delivers, but these awards also showcase the importance of all forms of digital marketing for brands, and it's always exciting to bring this to life for our wonderful clients who inspire us every day."
The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) administers the AVA Digital Awards each year to showcase the highest standards of creative in digital communications ranging from audiovisual productions to web and social media. With award recipients representing many countries across the globe and more than 2,500 entries per year, the AVA Digital Awards is among the world's largest competitions for creative professionals. Past winners include globally respected brands like Microsoft, ViacomCBS, Deloitte and Salesforce.
"One of the things I'm proudest about is the breadth of work our team managed last year," says President and Chief Operating Officer Leigh Ann Klee. "We're seeing major success with digital experiences and social impact campaigns and so much more. It's gratifying to see us shine in these areas, so taking home platinum and gold awards is an astounding privilege."
For the full list of winners, please visit https://enter.avaawards.com/winners/.
AVA Digital Awards
Initially focused on the celebration of the audiovisual arts exclusively, the AVA Digital Awards now recognize "excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication." AVA judges are respected industry professionals with expertise in each of the categories assigned to them. Learn more at https://avaawards.com/.
Pace
Pace is a woman-owned, national full-service marketing agency that specializes in integrated brand storytelling based in Greensboro, North Carolina, and with offices in New York City and San Antonio. Serving clients regionally and globally, Pace helps move a brand's customers and employees to action through a potent combination of audience-first, data-driven thinking, smart strategies, technology and amazing creative. The agency's talent is made up of creatives, strategists, analysts and technologists located across the country, who are shaping the marketing world each second. For more information, please visit https://www.paceco.com/, https://twitter.com/PaceComm or https://www.linkedin.com/company/pace-communications.
Media Contact: Mabel Duran-Sanchez, 336.378.6065, mabel.duran-sanchez@paceco.com
Media Contact
Mabel Duran-Sanchez, Pace, 3363786065, mabel.duran-sanchez@paceco.com
Stephen Taylor, Pace, 3363786065, stephen.taylor@paceco.com
SOURCE Pace