CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Sportfishing Alliance is pleased and excited to announce the expansion of their Baja based fishing operations. In addition to the already great lineup of Baja destinations in 2022, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance will be adding trips out of Juan Cook's home base of San Quintin and additional trips to Gonzaga Bay, Bahia de Los Angeles, Mag Bay, La Bocana, Abreojos and more. Captain Juan has been fishing both the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez waters for over 30 years and has extensive knowledge of the prime locations and best times of the year to fish for the best results.
Pacific Sportfishing Alliance members and guests will have the opportunity to join Captain Juan on the well-known 23' Parker Pilothouse "Slaptail" which was recently repowered with a new Suzuki 250HP outboard. In addition to all the great fishing areas, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance is planning upgrades to their trips including new tackle for speed jigging, casting rods, trolling gear and terminal tackle. All guests are welcome to bring down their favorite gear as well.
As with most all their trips to Baja, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance will also be offering all-inclusive options where deluxe accommodations, all meals, fish fileting, custom commercial vac-sealing, and transportation to/from San Diego are all included. Members and guests only need to show up ready to fish. In addition to all the great club trips offered by Pacific Sportfishing Alliance, club members are free to set up their own "custom" trip at any time using the boat and captain. Simply advise Pacific Sportfishing Alliance of desired trip dates and location they will book your trip at cost!
Pacific Sportfishing Alliance offers to their valued member base fishing destinations throughout the Pacific Ocean, including regions of Alaska, Southern California, Mexico and Panama. Their high-value membership programs entitles sportfishing enthusiasts to stay at their resort for one week per year with all-inclusive fishing, food, drinks, airport transfers and lodging. For those not quite ready to commit at the member level, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance also offers non-member bookings at discount pricing as well.
In order to provide the most value to members and their budget, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance has assembled high-value annual membership packages which also have the flexible option for members to trade their time for other outdoor adventure trips including hunting, fishing, skiing, surfing, condos, cabins, etc. through a platform called Trips4Trade. This membership benefit by itself offers tremendous flexibly and value to their members.
Pacific Sportfishing Alliance is currently seeking interested sportfishing enthusiasts who are considering such an adventurous and valuable opportunity. For more information call Larry Hansen at (760) 331-2650 or visit https://www.pacificsportfishingalliance.com for more details.
