CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueBolt, Inc., the leading full-service digital commerce, content, and enterprise search agency, today announced that they completed the web development and launch of an updated brand site for Pacifico Clara, a member of Constellation Brands, a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy.
Launched on Shopify Plus with a mobile-first approach, DiscoverPacifico.com reflects the brand's continued investment in digital capabilities and their commitment to meeting their target audience – multicultural Millenials and Generation Z of legal drinking age – where and how they consume content.
Built in collaboration with Upshot Agency, the site complements Pacifico's brand narrative and promotes the values and interests of their target customers through featured sections for their Pacifico Preserves social initiative and for the brand's sponsored athletes, among other instances of lifestyle content. It also links to their merchandise site for branded products and to their partner sites, enabling a seamless experience for US-based consumers to buy Pacifico directly from Drizly and Instacart.
With Shopify Plus, DiscoverPacifico.com is now more nimble than ever before, transforming what used to be cumbersome and costly tasks and replacing them with easy-to-manage workflows that support improved site experiences. Reorganized wireframes enable the Pacifico team to focus on creating and updating content more efficiently in order to support both their customers' buying decisions and enhance corporate marketing initiatives such as social campaigns, product launches, and sweepstakes.
"Today's always-on, always-connected consumers are not confined to any single channel, whether online or off," said Jason Lichon, President & Co-Founder at BlueBolt. "With their new and improved Shopify Plus site, Pacifico and Constellation Brands are taking a dynamic approach to their digital transformation and can holistically support their customers across all touchpoints."
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands is an international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation is the third-largest beer company in the U.S. and a leading, higher-end wine and spirits company in the U.S. market. Constellation's brand portfolio includes Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Pacifico, the Robert Mondavi brand family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner brand family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.
About BlueBolt
BlueBolt, Inc. is a full-service digital commerce, content, and enterprise search agency, focused on delivering exceptional B2B & B2C online experiences for leading manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. By combining our deep expertise in Digital Strategy, User Experience Design, Enterprise Search, Development, and Managed Support, we partner with our clients to ensure successful outcomes that drive user adoption and increase revenue.
Since 2005, BlueBolt has had the privilege of working with some truly amazing clients including: SRAM, HockeyShot, Boost Mobile, DISH Network, and many others. We partner with the leading platforms, including, Episerver, Shopify Plus, Salesforce B2B Commerce, and InRiver to implement solutions that make our customers' digital goals a reality. Learn more at http://www.blueboltsolutions.com.
