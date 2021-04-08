SEATTLE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burgeoning artistry startup Paint Your Numbers has released a brand new painting subscription service, delivering curated DIY paintings to subscribers every month at one affordable rate. Paint Your Numbers is an all-in-one artistry kit with paints, brushes, and genuine canvas paper that requires no painting experience or talent to create a beautiful masterwork; all you have to do is follow the numbers. This subscription kit features hand-selected images to be converted into paintings and formatted onto 16x20 inch (40x50 centimeter) canvas paper, which will be shipped on the fifteenth of every month.
Paint Your Numbers is designed as a way for anyone to unleash their inner artist, with simple to follow instructions and all of the necessary materials included. Painting can induce a zen state of focus in the painter and reduce feelings of anxiety while also improving mindfulness, but to the uninitiated can be a difficult task to approach. These monthly painting kits are designed to make art a simple and approachable leisure activity, and bring art therapy to everyone. With a painting every month, you will have plenty to share should you want to give one to an eight year old neighbor or an eighty-eight year old relative, and introduce them to something delightful.
Interested customers can sign up directly through Paint Your Numbers and receive a painting for $34.99 every month, discounted from the usual price of $42.00 per painting. These are shipped worldwide for free and feature a unique, curated image each and every month to continually interest and excite users. Those who do want to paint their own images are still welcome to individually order a customized painting through Paint Your Numbers.
Paint Your Numbers provides affordable DIY paintings to allow everyone to unleash their inner artistry. Available in a curated monthly subscription or as a customized, individual painting, these kits come with quality canvas paper, paints, and brushes so you have everything you need. More information is available on https://paintyournumbers.co/.
