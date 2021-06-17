MENDOCINO, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mendocino Art Center is excited to announce its new Painting in Paradise lodging package. Choose from five newly-refurnished units spread across the grounds of the Mendocino Art Center for the perfect artist escape. Units include small kitchenettes, natural light, and views of either the vibrant gardens of the property or the blue of the wild Pacific Ocean.
With a history spanning more than 60 years, the Mendocino Art Center has long been an enclave for artists from the Bay Area and beyond. Located just minutes by foot from the beautiful Mendocino Headlands, this is the ideal location to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, while retaining access to world-class restaurants, wineries, and shopping.
Rent a unit by the week between June 1 and September 30 to take advantage the stunning North Coast summertime – when the temperature is balmy and the skies are the blue of budding cornflowers.
Whether you are a jeweler looking for a fully-equipped studio, a plein air painter, a ceramicist in need of a space and kiln, or you seek the solitude to finish your masterpiece, Mendocino will surely inspire all of your senses.
Rates start at just $1,323 per week, and include wifi, all utilities, and use of a spacious art studio.
For more information contact Margie Ellwood at m.ellwood@mendocinoartcenter.org or 707.937.5818
