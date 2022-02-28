LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Among their long list of epic projects, 3D projection mapping expert PaintScaping has counted their numerous shows at zoos among their most successful. Over the last few years, the Los Angeles-based PaintScaping has used their mission of creating cutting-edge visual narratives to enhance guest experience during some of the nation's largest zoo events.
As a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, PaintScaping is eagerly anticipating the upcoming Mid-Year Meeting in Anaheim, CA this April. In honor of this event, PaintScaping is looking back at their shows over the last few years.
One of PaintScaping's biggest and most intensive projects has been their role in the San Diego Zoo's annual "Aurora" show. As part of San Diego Zoo's holiday experience, "Aurora" is a 3D projection mapped show that spans the entirety of the zoo's 450-foot long Bashor Bridge, a nearby elevator tower and the outside frontage of Hua Mei Café.
The Dallas Zoo has had PaintScaping project a transformation effect onto the Wilds of Africa Grill, turning the building into such wonders as an ocean floor and the African savanna. Additionally, PaintScaping contributed visual effects to the zoo's added drive-through experience during the 2021 holiday event.
Toledo Zoo was the host of PaintScaping's first full mapping. In 2017, PaintScaping projected an entire 5-minute short story onto the outside of the zoo's Carnivore Café. The short story was told entirely by PaintScaping's signature ability to create narrative through visual storytelling.
And at their hometown Los Angeles Zoo, PaintScaping projected a fully mapped show onto the zoo's collection of elephant statues. The decorations adorning the four statues, painted by various Singapore artists, were brought to life through special effects.
"Drawing attention to zoos through live entertainment is so rewarding to us," says PaintScaping CEO Philippe Bergeron. "But the tech geeks in us love how we've been doing that in new and increasingly technical ways."
