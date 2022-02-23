LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3D projection mapping powerhouse PaintScaping welcomed the new year with two of its most exciting shows, performing in New York City and Washington, D.C. for new clients, Diesel clothing stores and the AFL-CIO.
In January, Los Angeles-based PaintScaping was in the nation's capital to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by projecting a star-studded homage to the civil rights leader on the headquarters of the AFL-CIO. The eye-catching projection — a PaintScaping trademark — featured speeches by such luminaries as Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Michael B. Jordan, and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.
In February, PaintScaping kicked off New York's celebrated Fashion Week by giving Diesel's flagship Soho store a 3D makeover. PaintScaping used six Barco UDX 40k projectors as it seamlessly brought both sides of the store to life.
"These shows were two of the most breathtaking projects we have done," said PaintScaping President and CEO Philippe Bergeron. "We are thrilled to have Diesel and the AFL-CIO as our clients. We are optimistic about upcoming live entertainment and are eager to see what 2022 brings."
